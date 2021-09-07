The US Geological Survey reports a magnitude 7.1 earthquake stuck Guerrero, Mexico at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday.
There have been of reports of injuries.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that the earthquake would not produce a tsunami threat for the California, Oregon or Washington coastline.
A magnitude 4 earthquake struck off the Oregon Coast near Florence Saturday afternoon, Sept. 4.
Oregon’s congressional Democrats have announced federal funding to help Oregon prepare for a…
