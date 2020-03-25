A 7.5 magnitude earthquake has been reported near the Kuril Islands of Russia in the North Pacific.
U.S. Geological Survey scientists said the earthquake struck about 37 miles deep at about 8 p.m.Tuesday night.
There have been no reports of injuries or damage.
The National Weather Service said there was not a tsunami threat to the mainland West Coast. The Service said tsunami detection buoys indicated a very small tsunami was generated. However, only small non-damaging waves are expected along the coast.
