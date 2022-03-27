Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden and Representative Earl Blumenauer have announced that the Portland International Airport (PDX) will receive $3.75 million to ensure its runway survives a major earthquake.
The funding is among a range of federal investments in Oregon’s emergency preparedness, public safety, and economic development included in the 2022 omnibus spending bill, which has now been signed into law by President Biden.
“We appreciate Congressman Blumenauer and Senators Merkley and Wyden for their support of our request for community project funding for the design of a seismically resilient runway at PDX,” Port of Portland Executive Director Curtis Robinhold said. “The Port of Portland is deeply committed to supporting state and community needs during a crisis. A resilient runway at PDX—one that can withstand the effects of liquefaction—could be an essential lifeline for many Oregonians. This federal funding, combined with additional state funding received in 2021, will allow the Port to keep this critical project moving forward.”
Merkley and Wyden secured in the bill federal funding for disaster preparedness, economic development, and airport infrastructure projects throughout Oregon.
“This bill includes bipartisan investments in our small businesses, strengthens disadvantaged communities, and ensures Oregon’s ports and emergency centers are able to keep Oregonians safe," Merkley said.
“Keeping all Oregon communities safe and investing federal funds to grow opportunities for BIPOC small businesses statewide are two priorities that come up during my conversations with Oregonians in town halls and grocery store aisles,” Wyden said. “I’m glad this bill helps achieve these key objectives throughout our state.”
“I am also pleased to support Oregon communities and the Port of Portland in improving their emergency operations and resilience," Blumenauer said.
