The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near Scappoose occurred at 2:06 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.
There have been no reports of damage or injury.
A much larger quake, 7.7 magnitude, occurred today near Jamaica in the Caribbean Sea.
According to Paula Negele at the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, small magnitude 3.0 earthquakes are common in the Pacific Northwest.
"Oregon experiences many each year," she said. "We are one of the most earthquake-prone areas in the continental U.S."
Negele said the small magnitude of the quakes means they are not often felt
"Earthquakes happen without warning and can occur any time of the year," she said.
Negele said its important to know your risks, what to do to stay safe, and how to prepare your home/workplace to survive a quake. The basic safety instructions are frequently repeated during emergency preparedness drills across the state.
- DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees – this protects you from being knocked down and keeps you low to be able to crawl to shelter if nearby.
- COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand – if a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl under for shelter.
- HOLD ON until the shaking stops.
Tsunamis are a possibility after a large quake that is near the coast. These series of waves cause the sea floor to displace water and wash it up on shore in great heights – following a significant quake near the ocean, get to high ground.
For more preparedness details, visit the OEM website, Ready.gov. Also see
https://www.shakeout.org/oregon/
