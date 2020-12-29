A 5.7 magnitude earthquake 135 miles west of Coos Bay occurred Monday night, Dec. 28, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN).
That tremor was followed by a 3.2 quake early Tuesday morning, 126 miles west of Langlois, which is between Bandon and Port Orford in Curry County, the PNSN said.
No tsunami warning has been issued by the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center following the two earthquakes.
The quakes are in the same region were undersea tremors occur annually, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
For information about earthquake and other disaster preparedness, visit the Federal Emergency Management website, ready.gov.
