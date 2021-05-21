It's not just undersea earthquakes that are being recorded at Oregon.
The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) reports small tremors have occurred inland over the past few days.
PNSN recorded a 1.8 magnitude quake at Warren in Columbia County and a 2.0 magnitude tremor at Rose Lodge in Lincoln County on Tuesday, May 18. On Wednesday, May 19, PNSN reported a 1.5 magnitude earthquake at Tigard and a 1.8 magnitude tremor at Junction City in the south Willamette Valley.
A swarm of small undersea earthquakes have been recorded over the past several weeks west of Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Oford and Newport. Those tremors occurred in an area that the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) geologists said is prone to such events.
OEM Geological Hazards Program Coordinator Althea Rizzo has said in earlier interviews that the area gets many earthquakes annually.
"They are so far away from the coast they don’t have any impact, other than just reminding us that earthquakes can happen at any time," she said.
While those undersea earthquakes are not expected to lead to any significant events, geologists have said there is evidence that a massive subduction zone earthquake will occur off the coast from northern California to British Columbia, with force similar to that which hit Indonesia in 2004, and Japan in 2011.
Cascadia Subduction Zone
The Cascadia Subduction Zone is a 600-mile fault that runs from northern California up to British Columbia and is about 70-100 miles off the Pacific coast shoreline.
According to OEM, here have been 41 earthquakes in the last 10,000 years within this fault that have occurred as few as 190 years or as much as 1200 years apart. The last earthquake that occurred in this fault was on January 26, 1700, with an estimated 9.0 magnitude. This earthquake caused the coastline to drop several feet and a tsunami to form and crash into the land.
What is most surprising is that evidence for this great earthquake also came from Japan, OEM states on its website. Japanese historic records indicate that a destructive distantly-produced tsunami struck their coast on January 26, 1700.
By studying the geological records and the flow of the Pacific Ocean, scientists have been able to link the tsunami in Japan with the great earthquake from the Pacific Northwest. Native American legends also support the timing of this last event.
Rizzo and county emergency mangers across the state encourage residents and visitors to be prepared to be on their own for a minimum of two weeks following a major earthquake.
To learn more about protecting yourself during earthquakes, visit www.earthquakecountry.org/step5 and www.ShakeOut.org. For more information about disaster preparedness, visit the Federal Emergency Management website, ready.com.
