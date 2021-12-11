A swarm of undersea earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 3.2 to nearly 6 occurred hundreds of miles off the Oregon Coast over the past several days.
The quakes began Tuesday, Dec. 7 and as of Friday, Dec. 10 nearly 90 tremors were recorded approximately 200 to 300 miles west of the Newport-Coos Bay area and approximately 10 kilometers deep, according to the Office of Oregon Emergency Management (OMI).
In the following conversation, OMI Geological Hazards Program Coordinator Althea Rizzo gives us specific insight into the earthquakes and what they mean.
The Chronicle: What is the significance of this latest swarm of quakes, what is causing them and is it a warning of a massive quake ahead?
Althea Rizzo: This is an area with a lot of earthquakes, even more than the San Andreas fault. The Pacific Plate is pushing past the Juan de Fuca Plate and this causes frequent fairly small earthquakes. We are in a time of increased activity, but these earthquakes don’t pose a risk to Oregonians. The area of seismicity is very far away from the Cascadia Subduction Zone, so there is no increased risk from a Cascadia event.
The Chronicle: You have told us in previous interviews that the area off the Southern Oregon Coast is a frequent zone for earthquakes. Is it the Blanco Fault zone and what is the difference between this zone and the larger more violent zone that we have been told could lead to a massive earthquake?
Rizzo: Yes, this is the Blanco Fracture Zone. The Cascadia Subduction Zone is the one we worry about. Subduction zones, where one plate dives underneath another, can cause very large earthquakes and tsunamis.
The Chronicle: We have heard that there is an active undersea volcano in the same area and that is what is causing the swarm of quakes. Is that true?
Rizzo: This area does have thermal vents, but there is no specific volcano in the area. There have been submarine volcanos on the western edge of the Juan de Fuca plate several hundred miles away.
The Chronicle: Do you find that despite these quakes and education campaigns to help get people be prepared, the reality is that many are still not prepared?
Rizzo: Any time we have earthquakes that catch the public’s attention is a great time to remind folks that earthquakes can happen at any time. It’s important for families and households be prepared to be on their own for a couple of weeks. Even just talking about possible hazards is a start to being Cascadia ready.
The Chronicle: What is your bottom-line advice to folks about being prepared?
Rizzo: It doesn’t take a big earthquake to need to be prepared; Oregon also gets floods, fires, ice storms and hurricane force winds. Most people would love to be a little more prepared for emergencies and disasters but haven’t made the time or don’t know where to start. Often, just taking the first step toward getting prepared is the hardest part. The holidays can be a great time to introduce low-cost/no-cost preparedness into the lives of friends and family. Some ideas include:
Make a Plan. The most important first step to disaster preparedness is having a plan. FEMA offers several free preparedness products that can be downloaded or ordered from its website.
Stock an Emergency Kit. Emergency kits are critical when disaster strikes. Help your loved ones get started on theirs with a few essentials: Flashlights and extra batteries, portable phone chargers and manual can openers are all necessary items that make great stocking stuffers.
Include the Kids. OEM has published several Dark Horse Comics describing what to do during specific disasters. These can be obtained through County Emergency Management Offices, or you can download them on OEM's website. Most kids would also find a battery-powered or hand-crank weather radio pretty cool.
Sign up for Emergency Notifications. Make sure your loved ones have signed up for OR-Alert. Print out the website on a holiday card and add it to the stocking, or take a moment to sign them up when they come over for holiday celebrations.
Create community. Delivering cookies to your neighbors? Use this time to chat about your emergency plans. This would also be an excellent time to offer to run essential errands for neighbors who are older, have mobility issues or are at increased risk for severe illness.
The Chronicle: What would be best online resources for folks to visit for more details about Oregon earthquakes and how to best prepare?
The Chronicle: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.
Rizzo: It’s important to know that you can be better prepared for emergencies with a little planning. Preparedness doesn’t have to be expensive. Start by looking around your home for things you already and have get them organized. Earthquakes don’t have a season, but winter storms are coming.
