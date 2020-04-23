Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced that she will be lifting her order delaying non-urgent procedures for health care providers.
Brown said the order will be lifted as long as the health care providers can demonstrate they have met new requirements for COVID-19 safety and preparedness.
Hospitals, surgical centers, medical offices, and dental offices that meet those requirements will be able to resume non-urgent procedures on May 1.
“As anyone waiting for an elective surgery knows, ‘non-urgent’ does not mean ‘minor,'” Brown said. “This is incredibly important medical care that we would not have told providers to delay if the threat of COVID-19 had not made it necessary."
In a statement r3leased Thursday morning, April 23, Brown also thank Oregonians for the sacrifices she said they have made during this crisis to ensure that our health care workers have the personal protective equipment they need to treat COVID-19 patients.
"Lifting this order will allow our health care system to get up and running again, with appropriate safeguards in place, so that Oregonians can get health care treatment without delay,” Brown said.
