Robotic aircraft systems manufacturer SICDRONE is set to open a new facility in Scappoose by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company has signed a license agreement for 6,000 square feet of corporate hangar space at the Scappoose Airport with plans for a future lease agreement, according to a release from the Port of Columbia County.

Robotic Aircraft

This is what one of the robotic aircraft looks like that SICDRONE produces.

The facility will be dedicated to the design and advanced manufacturing of unmanned aircraft systems for military applications, commercial offshore wind farms, and first responder drone programs, the release states.

