Robotic aircraft systems manufacturer SICDRONE is set to open a new facility in Scappoose by the fourth quarter of 2022.
The company has signed a license agreement for 6,000 square feet of corporate hangar space at the Scappoose Airport with plans for a future lease agreement, according to a release from the Port of Columbia County.
The facility will be dedicated to the design and advanced manufacturing of unmanned aircraft systems for military applications, commercial offshore wind farms, and first responder drone programs, the release states.
SICDRONE anticipates hiring between five to ten software, mechanical, and electrical engineers, along with support staff, in Scappoose. Test flights will be performed at the Tillamook UAS Test Range at the Tillamook Airport and across the state, according to the Port of Columbia County.
SICDRONE Founder and CEO Daniel Bosch said his company manufactures unmanned aircraft with the capabilities needed for serious commercial and government operations
"Our drones are the fastest in the industry. The platform also offers high-power, multimodular, and supermaneuverable capabilities,” Bosch said. “As a startup, SICDRONE was accepted into the Jaguar Land Rover Tech Incubator program in Portland in 2016. We later moved to the greater Boston area for an opportunity through Techstars and AFWERX. We are looking forward to moving our headquarters back home to Oregon.”
Bosch said Oregon has welcomed his company back with open arms.
"The tremendous support we’ve received from Business Oregon and the Port, along with the ease of flying UAS at the Tillamook Test Range and the state’s competitive tax rates, make this the ideal location for us to expand our business,” Bosch said.
“SICDRONE is an excellent fit for the growing advanced manufacturing sector in Scappoose and we are excited that they’ve entrusted us with their expansion into Oregon,” Port of Columbia County Business Development and Real Estate Manager Amy Bynum said. “This recruitment was a team effort with our partners at Business Oregon, Columbia Economic Team, Columbia River PUD, the City of Scappoose, and Greater Portland, Inc., and we are optimistic that there will be many future investments of its kind in Columbia County.”
