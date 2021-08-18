A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19, for the Additive Building on the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center Research and Development (OMIC R&D) campus in Scappose.
PlanB Consultancy, a division of Cumming, an international project management and cost consultancy, said the event will include guests from leading manufacturing companies to help celebrate the organization’s continued dedication to changing the landscape of the manufacturing industry.
Hosted by Oregon Tech, the state’s polytechnic university, the new 30,000 square foot OMIC R&D Additive Innovation Center will include a large industrial workshop, ample office space with adjoining classrooms, staff offices, partner workspaces and lounge, as well as a dedicated student lounge with breakroom.
“After working with the dedicated and extremely knowledgeable OMIC team for over a year on the building’s budget and schedule matters, we are very excited to see this particular day come,” PlanB Managing Director Gerry Mulrooney said. “Our local project management team has been looking forward to the kickoff of construction for months and we can’t wait to deliver a successful project for the OMIC team.”
OMIC R&D provides a collaborative environment that brings together industry, higher education, and government leaders to develop new tools, techniques, and technologies to address near-term manufacturing challenges through applied research and advanced technical training. With the goal of developing and applying advanced manufacturing technologies and processes for industrial competitive advantage and academic growth, OMIC aspires to educate the next generation’s manufacturing workforce.
