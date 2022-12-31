Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

In 2021, Oregon had a per capita personal income (PCPI) of $61,596.

Oregon’s PCPI ranked 25th in the U.S. and was 96% of the national average of $64,143, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. In Oregon, the 2021 PCPI increased by 8.1% from 2020, faster than the nationwide PCPI growth rate of 7.3%.

Calculating personal income

