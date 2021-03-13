The latest Northwest Oregon Economic Indicators Report has Columbia County's January unemployment rate at 7.5% compared to 4.5% in January 2020.
Leisure and hospitality and local government lost the most jobs in Columbia County over the past 12 months. On the positive side, retail sales and state government led in adding the most jobs in the county in the past year.
Also noted in the latest report is the growing number of jobs held by women in Columbia County and across the region.
Statewide, Oregon's jobless rate declined to 6.2% in January.
Newly revised employment numbers show job growth was stronger than initially reported in the second half of 2020. The trend in the last six months of the year was revised upward by an average of 8,700 jobs. However, the pandemic-induced drop during the spring of 2020 was 8,000 jobs larger than previously estimated.
For a look at the regional economic indicators, see the full breakdown attached.
Oregon’s unemployment rate edged down to 6.2% in January from 6.3%, as revised, in December,…
