Columbia County's job base has improved significantly over the past several months, according to the latest report from the Oregon Employment Department.
The economic Indicators Report shows the number of unemployed in Northwest Oregon has fallen by 59% since April peak, but is still more than double from last September's count. Columbia County's unemployment rate is at 7.5% this month compared to 3.9% in September 2019.
Mining, logging and construction have added the most jobs. Leisure, hospitality, local government and local education have lost the most jobs.
The overall economy continues to be challenged due to the long-range impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the employment department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.