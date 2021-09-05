The new school year begins Tuesday at the St. Helens School District and students at two of the district's schools will see new principals.
Roger Fink has been selected as the principal of McBride Elementary.
Fink previously served within the Hillsboro School District, over a span of eighteen years. Fourteen years as a teacher and high school coach, and his last four years in administration with various roles as dean of students, assistant principal, and interim principal.
Throughout his position as an administrator, Fink performed multiple tasks in the organization and planning of school-wide events such as back-to-school night, parent-teacher conferences, and curriculum exhibitions. He also is experienced in school management with knowledge of school-building safety, staff instruction and evaluation, and systems that support student success.
Fink is a fifteen-year resident of Scappoose and said he spent time on the McBride school campus swing set before officially applying for the position.
“I thought about how I could contribute to the already established McBride community.,” he said. “When I got home and researched further, I discovered that the school color is blue and the mascot a Mustang. Interestingly enough, I still own my high school car (30 years since), and it is indeed a Mustang, and it is blue. ‘“Oh my, this is meant to be.”’ he said.
“As a district, we work to recruit and hire the best for our students and our families while keeping the core values of our district at the forefront,” St. Helens Superintendent Scot Stockwell said. “Roger brings so much experience and professionalism with him and we are so excited to have him on our team. He encompasses the integrity and compassion that we look for and we value his commitment to his students, staff, and our district’s values and mission.”
As the new principal, Fink said he wants to continue the “incredible work” that the previous principal, Lisa Tyler, has established and he wants to increase partnerships between teachers and parents on behalf of student success. Tyler retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Fink’s wife is a teacher and coach at the high school level. The couple have a son in middle school and a son in high school.
Changes at Lewis and Clark Elementary
Martina Barnett has been selected as the Interim Principal of Lewis & Clark Elementary for the 2021-2022 school year.
Barnett has worked in the St. Helens School District for over 14 years and her prior roles include teaching Child Development at St. Helens High School before transitioning her role as a teacher on special assignment (TOSA) where she focused on expanding the preschool program in her role as Director of Early Learning. Barnett has been married to Ron Barnett, St. Helens High School Drama Director and Language Arts teacher at St. Helens High School, for 11 years. They are the proud parents of five children.
“A leader with vision has a compass that will guide the work they do and inspire others to join them,” Martina Barnett said. “I believe fully that a leader must be inclusive, culturally competent as well as culturally sustaining, collaborative and equitable when shaping their vision and from there, the work they do with others will follow with those same qualities.”
According to Barnett, there is such amazing work taking place in our district and specifically at Lewis and Clark as demonstrated through outstanding teaching, the Discovery Garden, and Summer Meals Program.
“I know we can create our own sunshine and provide our students with a warm and welcoming environment that radiates with the care and connection our students need now more than ever,” she said. “From what I know of the Lewis and Clark staff already, this work comes naturally for them because they have a heart for learning and for the children of our community. The community of St. Helens and our district have such good things ahead of us; I am excited for all that is to come.”
“As a district, we are very diligent in our hiring practices and work to find the best fit for our students and our families while keeping the core values of our district at the forefront,” Stockwell said. “It is so rewarding to be able to hire a district employee who shows such integrity and compassion for their work, students, and our district’s values and mission.”
