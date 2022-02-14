Pete Moshinsky has been selected as the new St. Helens School District Human Resources Director.
Moshinsky will be filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Laura Jackson, Human Resources Specialist and he begins his role with the district March 9.
“I am very excited to be part of the St. Helens team," Moshinsky said. "My passion is helping develop staff to their full potential and I am looking forward to meeting everyone in the near future.”
According to a release from the school district, Moshinsky has over 20 years of experience as an educator and has held such roles as an alternative education teacher, counselor, assistant principal, and principal. He has worked in the Hillsboro School District as well as the Forest Grove School District. Moshinsky earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Oregon and his Masters of Science degree from the University of Portland.
Moshinsky and his wife Kathy have been married for 26 years and have three children ages 23, 22, and 19.
Moshinsky and his family said they love to visit the beach, Mt. Hood, and hit Duck football games whenever possible. In his spare time, Moshinsky likes to ride his bike, cook, and spend time with his large extended family.
