St. Helens School District is on track with meeting the state on-time graduation rate average, according to data provided by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).
The at-a-glance figures show St. Helens School with an 87% on-time graduation rate. The high school has 834 students enrolled. The ODE found a 34% on-time graduation rate for Plymouth High School, the St. Helens District alternative high school, which enrolls 82 students by comparison.
The St. Helens School District’s overall graduation rate breaks down to 80%, the same as the state average.
Schools with smaller student populations are more easily affected by one or two students.
Across the county, Scappoose High School has the highest on-time graduation rate, at 95%. Next is St. Helens High School, then Clatskanie Middle/High School at 83%.
Rainier Junior/Senior High School, with a 79% on-time graduation rate, just barely comes ahead of Vernonia High School at 78%.
Rainier’s North Columbia Academy, student body size of 46, has an on-time graduation rate of 63%.
The data sets released by the state usually includes class sizes, attendance data and assessments, but that information was not available this year due to the statewide transition to distance learning in March.
In addition to tracking the on-time graduation rates, the state also released metrics for those who earned a high school diploma of GED within five years.
Scappoose High School led the county on that metric, with greater than 95% of students finishing school within five years. The state average is 86%, which the other schools in the county hovered around.
Vernonia High School had a 92% five-year completion rate; Rainier Junior/Senior High School 92%; St. Helens High School 90% and Clatskanie Middle/High School at 83%.
