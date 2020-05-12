If you haven't already mailed your May Primary Ballot, this Thursday, May 14, will be the last day to mail it to ensure it reaches the county election headquarters by the 8 p.m. May 19 voting deadline.
Attached to this story are locations for ballot drop off sites Columbia County.
The May Primary in Columbia County includes a bond measure to renovate St. Helens High School, a renewal of the Columbia County Jail levy, a five year levy to support the Rainier Cemetery District, and a five year replacement levy for the Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District. Candidate races include County Commissioner Position 1 and Position 3, and Circuit Court Judge District 19 Position 3.
See more about the candidates and issues at the chronicleonline.com.
Follow the election results at columbiacountyor.gov/departments/Elections. Read reaction at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.