If you haven’t already mailed your May Primary Ballot, election officials say you’ll need to drop off your ballot instead of mailing it to make sure it reaches the county election headquarters by the 8 p.m. May 19 voting deadline.
There are several ballot drop off sites throughout Columbia County, including the Columbia County Courthouse, 230 Strand Street in Street Helens, Scappoose City Hall, 33568 Columbia Ave. Clatskanie Library, 11 Lillich Street, Rainier City Hall, 106 B Street, the Vernonia Public Library, 701 Weed Avenue and the Mist Birkenfeld RFPD, 12525 Highway 202.
The May Primary in Columbia County includes a bond measure to renovate St. Helens High School, a renewal of the Columbia County Jail levy, a five year levy to support the Rainier Cemetery District, a five year replacement levy for the Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District. Candidate races include County Commissioner Position 1 and Position 3, and Circuit Court Judge District 19 Position 3.
Read more the about the county candidates and issues at thechronicleonline.com.
Follow the election results at columbiacountyor.gov/departments/Elections. Read reaction at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.