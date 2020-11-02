While we wait for the overall Nov.3 General Election results Tuesday night, we can share the following from local students and their mock election at St. Helens High School.
The information below is provided by Mitchell Yen-Kastoff, St. Helens High School Social Studies Teacher and Key Club Advisor.
Total votes: 187
Presidential Election
Donald Trump (Republican) / Mike Pence (Republican): 68 votes (36.4%)
Joe Biden (Democrat) / Kamala Harris (Democrat): 106 votes (56.7%)
Howie Hawkins (Green Party) / Angela Nicole Walker (Green Party): 6 votes (3.2%)
Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian) / SpikeCohen (Libertarian): 7 votes (3.7%)
Oregon State Measure 107 - Allow Campaign Finance Limits
Yes, allow localities to make laws limiting campaign contributions: 95 votes (51.1%)
No, do not allow localities to make laws limiting campaign contributions: 91 votes (48.9%)
Oregon State Measure 108 - Tobacco and E-Cigarette Tax Increase
Yes, impose a tax increase on traditional and e-cigarettes: 143 votes (76.5%)
No, do not impose a tax increase on traditional and e-cigarettes: 44 votes (23.5%)
Measure 109 - Decriminalizing the use of psilocybin (hallucinogenic substance found in fungi) in therapeutic programs
Yes, decriminalize the use of psilocybin in therapeutic programs: 108 votes (57.8%)
No, do not decriminalize the use of psilocybin in therapeutic programs: 79 votes (42.2%)
Measure 110 - Decriminalizing certain controlled substances, including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine and increasing funding for drug treatment programs
Yes, reclassify penalty of certain controlled substances: 121 votes (65%)
No, do not reclassify penalty of certain controlled substances: 65 votes (35%)
State Representative, 31st District
Brad Witt (Democrat): 106 votes (56.7%)
Brian Stout (Republican): 81 votes (43.3%)
Judge of the Circuit Court, 19th District, Position 3
Michael Clarke (Nonpartisan): 86 votes (46%)
Jenefer Grant (Nonpartisan): 101 votes (54%)
Columbia County Commissioner, Position 1
Margaret Magruder: 91 votes (48.7%)
Brandee Dudzic: 96 votes (51.3%)
Columbia County Commissioner, Position 3
Alex Tardiff: 104 votes (55.6%)
Casey Garrett: 83 votes (44.4%)
City of St. Helens Council Member, Position 4
Ginny Carlson: 100 votes (53.5%)
Jessica Chilton: 87 votes (46.5%)
Follow the General Election results and reaction here online Tuesday Nov. 3 with in-depth coverage in the Wednesday, Nov. 11 print edition of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.