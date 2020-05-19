SUMMARY REPORT Columbia County, Oregon 1030 PM results
Run Date:05/19/20 Primary Election ~4900 ballots remain tonight
RUN TIME:10:24 PM May 19, 2020
STATISTICS
VOTES PERCENT
PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 33) . . . . . 33 100.00
REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL . . . . . 39,250
REGISTERED VOTERS - NonPartisan . . . 16,529 42.11
REGISTERED VOTERS - Democrat . . . . 10,482 26.71
REGISTERED VOTERS - Republican . . . 12,239 31.18
BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL. . . . . . . 14,506
BALLOTS CAST - NonPartisan. . . . . 3,354 23.12
BALLOTS CAST - Democrat. . . . . . 6,180 42.60
BALLOTS CAST - Republican . . . . . 4,972 34.28
BALLOTS CAST - BLANK. . . . . . . 8 .06
VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL . . . . . . 36.96
VOTER TURNOUT - NonPartisan . . . . 20.29
VOTER TURNOUT - Democrat . . . . . 58.96
VOTER TURNOUT - Republican. . . . . 40.62
VOTER TURNOUT - BLANK . . . . . . .02
********** (NonPartisan) **********
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 1
Statewide Nonpartisan
(VOTE FOR) 1
Thomas A Balmer . . . . . . . . 7,537 64.88
Van Pounds . . . . . . . . . . 4,022 34.62
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 58 .50
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 7
Statewide Nonpartisan
(VOTE FOR) 1
Martha Walters. . . . . . . . . 9,559 98.42
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 153 1.58
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 11
Statewide Nonpartisan
(VOTE FOR) 1
Joel DeVore. . . . . . . . . . 6,121 53.85
Kyle L Krohn . . . . . . . . . 5,196 45.71
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 50 .44
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 1
Statewide Nonpartisan
(VOTE FOR) 1
Josephine H Mooney . . . . . . . 9,320 98.43
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 149 1.57
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 12
Statewide Nonpartisan
(VOTE FOR) 1
Erin C Lagesen. . . . . . . . . 9,355 98.63
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 130 1.37
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 13
Statewide Nonpartisan
(VOTE FOR) 1
Doug Tookey. . . . . . . . . . 9,238 98.59
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 132 1.41
Judge of the Circuit Court, 19th District, Position 3
Circuit Court District 19
(VOTE FOR) 1
James D Huffman . . . . . . . . 2,023 15.98
Jenefer S Grant . . . . . . . . 5,331 42.12
Michael T Clarke . . . . . . . . 5,263 41.58
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 41 .32
Judge of the Circuit Court, 19th District, Position 1
Circuit Court District 19
(VOTE FOR) 1
Cathleen B Callahan . . . . . . . 9,443 97.87
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 206 2.13
Judge of the Circuit Court, 19th District, Position 2
Circuit Court District 19
(VOTE FOR) 1
Ted E Grove. . . . . . . . . . 9,891 97.74
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 229 2.26
Columbia County Commissioner, Position 1 Columbia
(VOTE FOR) 1
Margaret C Magruder . . . . . . . 5,004 37.07
Wayne Mayo . . . . . . . . . . 3,270 24.23
Tricia Stockwell . . . . . . . . 1,831 13.56
Brandee A Dudzic . . . . . . . . 3,360 24.89
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 33 .24
Columbia County Commissioner, Position 3 Columbia
(VOTE FOR) 1
Alex Tardif. . . . . . . . . . 5,141 40.48
Casey Garrett . . . . . . . . . 5,428 42.74
Jeanne Correll. . . . . . . . . 2,071 16.31
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 60 .47
5-281 Columbia County Jail Operating Levy
(VOTE FOR) 1
Yes . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,171 58.82
No. . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,721 41.18
5-282 Stl Helens School District
St Helens School District 502
(VOTE FOR) 1
Yes . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,397 52.05
No. . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,130 47.95
5-279 Vernonia RFPD Vernonia RFPD
(VOTE FOR) 1
Yes . . . . . . . . . . . . 420 55.63
No. . . . . . . . . . . . . 335 44.37
5-280 Rainier Cemetery Maintenance District
Rainier Cemetery Maintenance District
(VOTE FOR) 1
Yes . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,022 45.83
No. . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,208 54.17
********** (Democrat) **********
President Federal
(VOTE FOR) 1
Joseph R Biden. . . . . . . . . 4,157 71.35
Bernie Sanders. . . . . . . . . 827 14.19
Elizabeth Warren . . . . . . . . 348 5.97
Tulsi Gabbard . . . . . . . . . 197 3.38
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 297 5.10
US Senator Federal
(VOTE FOR) 1
Jeff Merkley . . . . . . . . . 5,173 96.87
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 167 3.13
US Representative, 1st District
US Representative, 1st District
(VOTE FOR) 1
Heidi Briones . . . . . . . . . 406 7.25
Suzanne Bonamici . . . . . . . . 4,515 80.60
Ricky Barajas . . . . . . . . . 186 3.32
Amanda Siebe . . . . . . . . . 422 7.53
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 73 1.30
Secretary of State Statewide Partisan
(VOTE FOR) 1
Mark D Hass. . . . . . . . . . 2,679 48.87
Jamie McLeod-Skinner. . . . . . . 1,069 19.50
Shemia Fagan . . . . . . . . . 1,632 29.77
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 102 1.86
State Treasurer Statewide Partisan
(VOTE FOR) 1
Tobias Read. . . . . . . . . . 4,617 97.80
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 104 2.20
Attorney General Statewide Partisan
(VOTE FOR) 1
Ellen Rosenblum . . . . . . . . 4,726 98.29
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 82 1.71
State Representative, 31st District House District 31
(VOTE FOR) 1
Brad Witt . . . . . . . . . . 4,881 97.72
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 114 2.28
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat
01 City of Clatskanie (Prec-0001)
(VOTE FOR) 5
Rosalie Love . . . . . . . . . 86 97.73
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 2 2.27
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat
04 N Clatskanie-Marshland (Prec-0002)
(VOTE FOR) 3
Margaret Magruder. . . . . . . . 95 61.29
Kerry Noel . . . . . . . . . . 52 33.55
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 8 5.16
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 05 S Clatskanie
05 S Clatskanie (Prec-0003)
(VOTE FOR) 3
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 10 100.00
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 06 Delena
06 Delena (Prec-0004)
(VOTE FOR) 6
Glenn Raschke . . . . . . . . . 108 27.55
Tom Barnes . . . . . . . . . . 107 27.30
Darrel Whipple. . . . . . . . . 155 39.54
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 22 5.61
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 08 GOBLE
08 GOBLE (Prec-0005)
(VOTE FOR) 4
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 5 100.00
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 10 Milton
10 Milton (Prec-0006)
(VOTE FOR) 4
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 14 100.00
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 12 McNulty
12 McNulty (Prec-0007)
(VOTE FOR) 5
Greg Pettit. . . . . . . . . . 114 44.53
Lynne Pettit . . . . . . . . . 122 47.66
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 20 7.81
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 14 Quincy
14 Quincy (Prec-0008)
(VOTE FOR) 2
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 4 100.00
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 15 City of Rainier
15 City of Rainier (Prec-0009)
(VOTE FOR) 6
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 7 100.00
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 17 W Rainier
17 W Rainier (Prec-0010)
(VOTE FOR) 3
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 3 100.00
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 18 E Rainier
18 E Rainier (Prec-0011)
(VOTE FOR) 2
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 19 S Warren
19 S Warren (Prec-0012)
(VOTE FOR) 5
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 4 100.00
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 20 N Warren
20 N Warren (Prec-0013)
(VOTE FOR) 3
Nancy Bubl . . . . . . . . . . 114 32.85
Chip Bubl . . . . . . . . . . 118 34.01
H Weston Drumheller . . . . . . . 109 31.41
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 6 1.73
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat
21 City St Helens One (Prec-0014)
(VOTE FOR) 13
Jessica N Bentley. . . . . . . . 249 20.24
Aaron B Martin. . . . . . . . . 226 18.37
Ty Nelson . . . . . . . . . . 223 18.13
Janelle Nelson. . . . . . . . . 236 19.19
Donna Nyberg . . . . . . . . . 231 18.78
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 65 5.28
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat
24 City St Helens Four (Prec-0015)
(VOTE FOR) 13
Bill Eagle . . . . . . . . . . 303 46.54
Claudia Eagle . . . . . . . . . 304 46.70
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 44 6.76
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat
26 City St Helens Six (Prec-0016)
(VOTE FOR) 13
Brady Preheim . . . . . . . . . 216 36.73
Kathy Appel. . . . . . . . . . 315 53.57
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 57 9.69
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat
31 City of Scappoose One (Prec-0017)
(VOTE FOR) 4
Bill Blank . . . . . . . . . . 73 32.88
Robert W (Bill) Sulser . . . . . . 68 30.63
Patricia Biscay Ayerza . . . . . . 74 33.33
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 7 3.15
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat
32 City of Scappoose Two (Prec-0018)
(VOTE FOR) 11
Josette Hugo . . . . . . . . . 323 47.64
Michelle P Johnson . . . . . . . 307 45.28
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 48 7.08
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat
34 City of Scappoose Four (Prec-0019)
(VOTE FOR) 7
Joel Haugen. . . . . . . . . . 164 92.66
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 13 7.34
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 35 SE Scappoose
35 SE Scappoose (Prec-0020)
(VOTE FOR) 6
Anthony Sorace. . . . . . . . . 129 94.16
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 8 5.84
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 36 Canyon
36 Canyon (Prec-0021)
(VOTE FOR) 2
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 5 100.00
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 38 W Scappoose
38 W Scappoose (Prec-0022)
(VOTE FOR) 2
Debra A Braun . . . . . . . . . 51 96.23
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 2 3.77
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 39 Sauvie Island
39 Sauvie Island (Prec-0023)
(VOTE FOR) 2
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 40 Yankton
40 Yankton (Prec-0024)
(VOTE FOR) 5
Mike Howard. . . . . . . . . . 125 99.21
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 1 .79
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 41 City of Vernonia
41 City of Vernonia (Prec-0025)
(VOTE FOR) 7
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 3 100.00
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 44 Rural Vernonia
44 Rural Vernonia (Prec-0026)
(VOTE FOR) 4
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 5 100.00
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 46 Apiary
46 Apiary (Prec-0027)
(VOTE FOR) 3
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 2 100.00
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 47 Chapman
47 Chapman (Prec-0028)
(VOTE FOR) 4
Thomas M Houha. . . . . . . . . 81 24.25
Jolene J Jonas. . . . . . . . . 87 26.05
Donna Weatherly . . . . . . . . 89 26.65
Derrick Duehren . . . . . . . . 76 22.75
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 1 .30
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 48 S Deer Island
48 S Deer Island (Prec-0029)
(VOTE FOR) 2
Kraig Skinner . . . . . . . . . 39 49.37
David L Freytag . . . . . . . . 40 50.63
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 49 N Deer Island
49 N Deer Island (Prec-0030)
(VOTE FOR) 3
Tammy Maygra . . . . . . . . . 78 48.15
Jamie Maygra . . . . . . . . . 72 44.44
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 12 7.41
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 50 City of Prescott
50 City of Prescott (Prec-0031)
(VOTE FOR) 2
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat 51 Mist
51 Mist (Prec-0032)
(VOTE FOR) 2
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 2 100.00
Precinct Committee Person - Democrat
53 City of Columbia City (Prec-0033)
(VOTE FOR) 6
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 21 100.00
********** (Republican) **********
President Federal
(VOTE FOR) 1
Donald J Trump. . . . . . . . . 4,389 95.14
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 224 4.86
US Senator Federal
(VOTE FOR) 1
Paul J Romero, Jr. . . . . . . . 1,472 34.14
Robert Schwartz . . . . . . . . 594 13.78
Jo Rae Perkins. . . . . . . . . 1,765 40.93
John Verbeek . . . . . . . . . 439 10.18
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 42 .97
US Representative, 1st District
US Representative, 1st District
(VOTE FOR) 1
Army (Armidia) Murray . . . . . . 1,392 38.42
Christopher C Christensen . . . . . 2,171 59.92
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 60 1.66
Secretary of State Statewide Partisan
(VOTE FOR) 1
Kim Thatcher . . . . . . . . . 3,471 81.27
Dave W Stauffer . . . . . . . . 758 17.75
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 42 .98
State Treasurer Statewide Partisan
(VOTE FOR) 1
Jeff Gudman. . . . . . . . . . 3,657 98.78
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 45 1.22
Attorney General Statewide Partisan
(VOTE FOR) 1
Michael Cross . . . . . . . . . 3,355 94.99
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 177 5.01
State Representative, 31st District House District 31
(VOTE FOR) 1
Brian G Stout . . . . . . . . . 3,565 85.43
William H Spencer. . . . . . . . 567 13.59
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 41 .98
Precinct Committee Person - Republican
01 City of Clatskanie (Prec-0001)
(VOTE FOR) 5
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 4 100.00
Precinct Committee Person - Republican
04 N Clatskanie-Marshland (Prec-0002)
(VOTE FOR) 3
Belinda A Coalman. . . . . . . . 75 86.21
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 12 13.79
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 05 S Clatskanie
05 S Clatskanie (Prec-0003)
(VOTE FOR) 3
Nancy K Muller. . . . . . . . . 50 80.65
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 12 19.35
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 06 Delena
06 Delena (Prec-0004)
(VOTE FOR) 6
Gerald L Wilson . . . . . . . . 95 32.53
Lavonne A Wilson . . . . . . . . 90 30.82
Michael E Powell . . . . . . . . 93 31.85
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 14 4.79
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 08 GOBLE
08 GOBLE (Prec-0005)
(VOTE FOR) 4
Keith Forsythe. . . . . . . . . 73 92.41
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 6 7.59
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 10 Milton
10 Milton (Prec-0006)
(VOTE FOR) 4
John W Warneke. . . . . . . . . 134 48.55
Diane M Warneke . . . . . . . . 128 46.38
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 14 5.07
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 12 McNulty
12 McNulty (Prec-0007)
(VOTE FOR) 5
Linda Robb . . . . . . . . . . 80 20.05
Kathleen Worman . . . . . . . . 77 19.30
Mike Crafton . . . . . . . . . 81 20.30
Helen S Connelly . . . . . . . . 80 20.05
G Clifton Connelly . . . . . . . 79 19.80
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 2 .50
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 14 Quincy
14 Quincy (Prec-0008)
(VOTE FOR) 2
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 7 100.00
Precinct Committee Person - Republican
15 City of Rainier (Prec-0009)
(VOTE FOR) 6
Traci Brumbles. . . . . . . . . 77 93.90
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 5 6.10
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 17 W Rainier
17 W Rainier (Prec-0010)
(VOTE FOR) 3
Alice Todd . . . . . . . . . . 48 96.00
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 2 4.00
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 18 E Rainier
18 E Rainier (Prec-0011)
(VOTE FOR) 2
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 19 S Warren
19 S Warren (Prec-0012)
(VOTE FOR) 5
Michael R Allen . . . . . . . . 91 46.19
Christina J Allen. . . . . . . . 86 43.65
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 20 10.15
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 20 N Warren
20 N Warren (Prec-0013)
(VOTE FOR) 3
Elma Michelle Overby. . . . . . . 90 38.79
Mark T Larson . . . . . . . . . 129 55.60
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 13 5.60
Precinct Committee Person - Republican
21 City St Helens One (Prec-0014)
(VOTE FOR) 13
Diane M Dillard . . . . . . . . 168 46.67
Nathan Nicks . . . . . . . . . 167 46.39
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 25 6.94
Precinct Committee Person - Republican
24 City St Helens Four (Prec-0015)
(VOTE FOR) 13
April Burbank . . . . . . . . . 197 34.32
Doug Walker. . . . . . . . . . 191 33.28
Jerry Cummings. . . . . . . . . 165 28.75
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 21 3.66
Precinct Committee Person - Republican
26 City St Helens Six (Prec-0016)
(VOTE FOR) 13
Heidi Timmons . . . . . . . . . 213 21.07
Sarah B Heppner . . . . . . . . 206 20.38
Brian G Stout . . . . . . . . . 292 28.88
Heidi F Oliver. . . . . . . . . 211 20.87
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 89 8.80
Precinct Committee Person - Republican
31 City of Scappoose One (Prec-0017)
(VOTE FOR) 4
Kathleen Fisher . . . . . . . . 61 50.00
Vivian Ward. . . . . . . . . . 54 44.26
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 7 5.74
Precinct Committee Person - Republican
32 City of Scappoose Two (Prec-0018)
(VOTE FOR) 11
Mary Ericksen . . . . . . . . . 202 45.50
Larry Ericksen. . . . . . . . . 216 48.65
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 26 5.86
Precinct Committee Person - Republican
34 City of Scappoose Four (Prec-0019)
(VOTE FOR) 7
Cathy Martens . . . . . . . . . 76 28.57
Jeff Maloney . . . . . . . . . 86 32.33
Lisa Maloney . . . . . . . . . 89 33.46
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 15 5.64
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 35 SE Scappoose
35 SE Scappoose (Prec-0020)
(VOTE FOR) 6
Ruth R Nelson . . . . . . . . . 106 87.60
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 15 12.40
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 36 Canyon
36 Canyon (Prec-0021)
(VOTE FOR) 2
Mark Nelson. . . . . . . . . . 54 100.00
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 38 W Scappoose
38 W Scappoose (Prec-0022)
(VOTE FOR) 2
Harold E Christofferson. . . . . . 63 94.03
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 4 5.97
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 39 Sauvie Island
39 Sauvie Island (Prec-0023)
(VOTE FOR) 2
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 40 Yankton
40 Yankton (Prec-0024)
(VOTE FOR) 5
Cliff Multanen. . . . . . . . . 70 45.16
Joseph Mc Gilvra . . . . . . . . 73 47.10
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 12 7.74
Precinct Committee Person - Republican
41 City of Vernonia (Prec-0025)
(VOTE FOR) 7
Lorna L Poetter . . . . . . . . 97 33.11
Heidi Dombek . . . . . . . . . 85 29.01
Joesph Dombek . . . . . . . . . 85 29.01
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 26 8.87
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 44 Rural Vernonia
44 Rural Vernonia (Prec-0026)
(VOTE FOR) 4
Leslie Seeberger . . . . . . . . 104 88.89
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 13 11.11
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 46 Apiary
46 Apiary (Prec-0027)
(VOTE FOR) 3
Jennifer M Gilbert . . . . . . . 35 35.71
Kay C Van Natta . . . . . . . . 63 64.29
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 47 Chapman
47 Chapman (Prec-0028)
(VOTE FOR) 4
James Endicott. . . . . . . . . 90 95.74
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 4 4.26
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 48 S Deer Island
48 S Deer Island (Prec-0029)
(VOTE FOR) 2
Joyce Pereira . . . . . . . . . 55 49.11
David Pereira . . . . . . . . . 57 50.89
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 49 N Deer Island
49 N Deer Island (Prec-0030)
(VOTE FOR) 3
Grant W Gillis. . . . . . . . . 74 52.11
Reni Nowling . . . . . . . . . 61 42.96
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 7 4.93
Precinct Committee Person - Republican
50 City of Prescott (Prec-0031)
(VOTE FOR) 2
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Precinct Committee Person - Republican 51 Mist
51 Mist (Prec-0032)
(VOTE FOR) 2
No Candidate Filed . . . . . . . 0
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Precinct Committee Person - Republican
53 City of Columbia City (Prec-0033)
(VOTE FOR) 6
Nancy E Stout . . . . . . . . . 150 24.00
Tricia Stockwell . . . . . . . . 185 29.60
C Blair Walter. . . . . . . . . 142 22.72
Curtis J Deslatte. . . . . . . . 138 22.08
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 10 1.60
