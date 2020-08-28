There are seven candidates vying for four open positions on the Scappoose City Council, including three council posts and the position of mayor. The filing deadline was Aug. 25.
Six of the seven candidates will run against each other for the at-large positions, meaning the positions are not assigned to any specific candidate. The seventh candidate, Mayor Scott Burge will run unopposed. Burke has served as mayor since 2006 and had previously served as a Scappoose city councilor for eight years.
Burge said his priorities, if reelected, would be to find a comfortable replacement for the city manager who recently left Scappoose, and to continue the work that the city has been doing, “whether it’s adding new parks, economic development, repairing and building sidewalks and roads,” he said.
Incumbent candidates
Incumbent candidates Megan Greisen, Peter McHugh and Burge each have filed for reelection. Current councilor Pat Kessi is not running for reelection, saying he will soon move to outside of the city limits, making him ineligible for the position.
Greisen, who has served on the council for four years, said the reasons she is running for reelection are unchanged from when she first decided to run, which she said were to “serve and give back to our community.”
Greisen’s priorities, if reelected, are to make sure funds raised from the recently passed fuel tax will be spent appropriately and other city projects happen in the right trajectory.
“The wastewater treatment plant, sidewalks, other things that need immediate improvement, we’re dedicated to making sure that continues to happen,” Greisen said. “Same with urban renewal agency we created. Those are things that we are committed to making happen.”
McHugh said he is running for reelection because he loves living in Scappoose and wants to be part of shaping its future.
Livability for all citizens is what McHugh said is his highest priority.
“That includes my long-standing commitment to Parks and Recreation, maintaining a well-trained police department whose officers and staff are friendly, professional and genuinely care about the people they serve, fewer trains coming through town each day, and the development of a commercial district that meets the needs of a small city and is something in which we can take pride,” McHugh said.
McHugh listed another priority as filling the 300-plus acre enterprise zone with businesses to enhance the community and provide jobs.
New candidates
New candidates that have filed to run include Marty Baldwin, Tyler Miller, Peter Williamson, and Jeannet Santiago.
Baldwin is now retired but worked as a police officer and deputy sheriff for 10 years in cities in both Oregon and California. He also served as an executive director of a boy scout council in Reno, Nevada for Boy Scouts, USA. Baldwin is involved with the Scappoose Economic Development Committee.
Baldwin said what inspired him most to run for council is a community survey the city did from 2018-2019, with most respondents being either 65 and older or people with young families, ages 30-39. Baldwin said that between 2018-19 the survey showed overall satisfaction with the city was on a downward trend. Livability of the city and condition of sidewalks was a big concern for a lot of survey-takers, Baldwin said.
“Last election cycle, Scappoose passed a 3% gasoline tax, earmarked toward sidewalk repair,” Baldwin said. “We have places where sidewalks are crumbling and have become a real hazard for senior citizens and people with strollers.”
Baldwin also is concerned about the new Portland Community College campus opening and the traffic it will likely generate into and out of Scappoose.
“We need to look at a way to divert that traffic or improve the livability of Scappoose as we increase the tax base,” Baldwin said.
Williamson said about his desire to run for council, simply, “I just like to serve people.”
Williamson, who currently operates his own gardening business, said he has spent the last 20 years in disaster-related volunteer groups, including Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District and Team Rubicon. Due to the current pandemic,
Williamson said he has been unable to assist in that way, so he has been looking for ways to serve his community locally. When he saw positions opening on the council, he said he wanted to participate on a local level.
“We’re facing two big crises, one economic, one medical,” Williamson said. “Our first priority really is just to make sure the Scappoose City administration is serving the specific needs of all the people that live in Scappoose.”
Williamson said he is also concerned about the lack of outreach coming from local city government to residents to make sure they are getting by.
“In these situations, I want to see us focusing on Scappoose, the good economic decisions that make us feel better as a whole,” Williamson said.
Santiago works as a procurement specialist for government contracting. She said she has been active in the community since she moved to Scappoose 13 years ago and has been involved in multiple committees in the city, including the budget committee, and a stint as the chair of the Scappoose Economic Development Committee.
“For me, it’s getting involved in the community and supporting it,” Santiago said. “What I bring is perspective. I’m a mom, entrepreneur, businesswoman. I’m also Latina. I’d just like to bring my perspective into the community, see it grow.”
Santiago said her children, who are grown now, went to school in the city, which she called “a great place to raise [her] children.”
Santiago said she is a supporter of keeping residents working locally, and as a commuter herself would like to see more quality jobs to choose from in the area.
“Whatever I can do to support that, that’s why I want to be in city council,” she said. ”I’ve worked in other committees around council, so I’m familiar with the team. I want to help and do my part.”
Miller was born and raised in Scappoose and currently lives in the city with his partner Camren, his three children, ages 5-11, and their two dogs.
Miller said there are three specific areas he would like to work on to benefit the community. Improving the quality and reach of communication methods from the city to keep residents informed about community events. Develop more community events focused on engaging youth and families in the greater Scappoose community. Miller’s third priority is to take an in-depth look at how COVID-19 is shaping the current climate and how it will shape activities on a long-term basis.
“For me, this includes evaluating if our community has what it needs to be supportive of individuals, families and children in Scappoose,” Miller said.
Scappoose city councilors serve four-year terms and the mayor serves a two-year term each election cycle. Ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election will be mailed to voters starting Oct. 14, according to Columbia County Election Official Don Clack. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 13.
For more election information, contact your city recorder or Columbia County Elections at 503-397- 7214.
