The Nov.3 General Election is just around the corner and state and local election officials are encouraging voters to make sure they are registered.
Tuesday, Oct. 13 is the registration deadline for new registrants. Existing voters can update their registration up to Election Day. New registrants can register and existing voters can confirm and/or update their registration by visiting www.oregonvotes.gov.
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14, ballots will be mailed to the county at large beginning Voters should expect to receive their ballots by the beginning to middle of the following week. If a voter has not received a ballot the following week, by Oct. 22 or 23, they should request a replacement ballot by contacting the elections office by phone or email. Email the request to elections@columbiacountyor.gov.
Replacement ballots will not be mailed out after Thursday Oct. 29. Arrangements would have to be made to pick one up. Arrangements can be made online at elections@columbiacountyor.gov
For a ballot to be counted it must be deposited in an official Oregon drop box or received by an Oregon elections office by 8 p.m. Election day.
For more information, call 503-397-7214.
Follow election coverage here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
