Candidates Forum

Columbia County voters had the opportunity to learn more about six candidates for local and state offices during the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce candidates forum.

Candidates participating in the forum included Sheriff Brian Pixley and challenger Terry Massey, Kelly R. Niles and Kellie Jo Smith for county commissioner, Anthony Sorace for representative from House District 31, and Melissa Busch for Senate District 16.

Sorace and Busch are Democrats. Prior commitments kept the Republican candidates, Brian Stout for the House and Suzanne Weber for the Senate, from participating.

