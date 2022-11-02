In the last week of the campaign, Oregon Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan has pitched herself as a balancing force against the continued single-party control of Democrats in Salem.

Speaking at a press availability on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Drazan said that Democratic policies have focused on large population centers to the detriment of rural areas of the state, while failing to produce positive results for either.

Drazan acknowledged that Democrats are likely to maintain control of the state house and senate, but said that she would work across the aisle to ensure that all Oregonians are represented in Salem.

Election 2022

Oregon's General Election is being conducted as a Vote By Mail election. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. Nov. 8.
