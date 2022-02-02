Oregon Democratic candidate for governor Nicholas Kristof said he remains confident the Oregon Supreme Court will approve his plea to stay in the race.
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced in late January, that her office was rejecting Kristof’s bid to run for governor because he does not meet the state’s three-year residency requirement. Kristof appealed that decision to the state supreme court.
Kristof, 62 years old, was a journalist for The New York Times for many years, moved back to Oregon and launched his bid for governor.
Kristof grew up on his family’s sheep and cherry farm outside Yamhill. In Yamhill schools, he said he discovered a love for journalism, reporting in the county for the News-Register in McMinnville and later interning at the Statesman Journal and The Oregonian. After college and graduate school, he worked at The New York Times, winning two Pulitzer Prizes.
Kristof said he decided to run for governor because he wants to fix the problems he sees around Oregon, including homelessness, house affordability, better education from preschool to higher education, and a lack of medical health services. He said he saw devastation in his hometown of Yamhill when good jobs left, and opportunity declined. He sees this parallel between Yamhill and the Oregon coast. He said he wants to make sure other kids have the opportunities he had.
“I’m doing a tour of the North Coast,” Kristof said of visiting Lincoln City. “We started in Astoria, visited Warrenton, Manzanita. We’ve been stopping place after place.”
Kristof said he is trying to get a sense of the challenges on the coast and how to address them. One of the major challenges he said he has seen so far is the need for more workforce housing, which the lack of can lead to homelessness.
“It’s a problem along the coast,” Kristof said.
Kristof said affordable housing, child care, addiction treatment and mental health services are also issues he would focus on as Oregon Governor.
Through his experience writing for The New York Times, Kristof said he has experience standing up for people who have been left behind.
“Too often, state government doesn’t listen,” Kristof said. “We need a governor who can offer a vision for Oregon. I think we need some fresh blood and a new perspective.”
The Supreme Court has taken Kristof’s case for running for governor. He said he appreciates the court’s acknowledgment. The final brief was due Wednesday, Jan. 26. Kristof hopes to hear a decision on whether he can run early this month. He remains confident that he will be on the ballot in May.
To learn more about Kristof’s campaign, visit https://www.nickfororegon.com/about and follow Election 2022 at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
