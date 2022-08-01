In a live televised event carried by thechronicleonline.com, the candidates for governor of Oregon debated state issues before the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association in Welches Friday, July 29.
Democrat Tina Kotek, former speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives; Republican Christine Drazan, former minority leader of the Oregon House; and Independent Betsy Johnson, a former state senator, were on stage front and center for the debate.
Four Oregon newspaper executives questioned the three. Here are their paraphrased statements.
Opening remarks
Drazan: I am originally from Klamath Falls. My family was less stable than they would have liked, too dependent on natural resources. They talked about politicians leaving people behind.
Kotek: I began public service at the Oregon Food Bank. I have focused on having a positive impact on people’s lives. Families are worried about making ends meet.
Johnson: I believe we’re losing the Oregon that we love. I call for common-sense change. My allegiance is to Oregonians, not to any party or vested interest.
Responses to panelists’ questions
Q: The timber industry is declining. What steps would you take?
Kotek: When all parts of our state are successful, we’re all successful. I’d work with the communities to make sure we could use timber products.
Drazan: My dad worked in a veneer plant that went away. We’re grateful that the tech industry stepped in, but it must become more productive. Support the state as a whole.
Johnson: I visited the Elgin Veneer Plant and worked to save jobs when the Department of Environmental Quality wanted to shut them down. We must manage forests so they don’t burn down.
Q: We hear of homelessness as a crisis. What would you do?
Kotek: I have a five-point plan on my website for shelter for homeless. We have increased shelters quickly.
Johnson: I reject the notion that Tina is the only one working on homelessness. I made Wapato Jail a place of healing and hope. We’re getting more tent cities.
Drazan: As a freshman representative, I focused on youth homelessness. I passed second-home legislation, and more than 70% finished high school because of it.
Q: How did Wapato work?
Johnson: We have a track record of success. We have to stop fighting over what is best.
Kotek: I was glad my bill to streamline efforts worked. We need more housing.
Drazan: We have invested between $1.5 billion and $2 billion on housing. The reasons hotels and motels shut down were COVID-related.
Q: Regarding the Greater Oregon issue, how do we address that concern?
Johnson: That’s a clarion call to do something about it. People who feel disrespected need our attention.
Drazan: We’ve had single-party control too long. Rural and urban issues must be noted. All parts of the state must be respected.
Kotek: We have large swaths of our state that are not listened to. Public policies have different impacts on different parts of the state.
Johnson: On Tina’s website, someone said that a Confederate flag at a rally showed racism.
Kotek: I’m not calling people at those rallies racists, but inclusivity is needed.
Q: Weather problems are getting worse. How would you address them?
Drazan: Oregon continues to be a leader in climate issues; we transitioned out of coal. We also need to preserve our dams. Had cap and trade passed, gasoline would have cost $3 more.
Kotek: We have to mitigate the issues but also promote wind power.
Johnson: We need to lower the carbon footprint but not at the expense of farmers. Manage forests better. Be sure offshore winds don’t hurt fishermen.
Drazan: We need checks and balances. We pushed the responsibility for cap and trade to all Oregonians. It was a monstrosity of a bill.
Kotek: I’m not hearing solutions. When you have as big an issue as climate change, failure hurts all Oregonians.
Q: What would you do about the struggle for the poor to fight mental health issues?
Kotek: Oregon is at the bottom of the list of states for affordable care.
Johnson: We are so lackadaisical about drugs that we’re making the problem worse.
Drazan: We must make it easier for people with drug problems to come to Oregon.
Q: Do you support state laws on abortion?
Johnson: Tina and I voted pro-choice. Christine is anti-choice. Tax money should not be used for abortions.
Drazan: I’m pro-life. I’ll enforce laws uniformly. Roe v. Wade doesn’t seem to apply to that.
Kotek: Abortion is healthcare. Dobbs was a wake-up call.
Q: What steps would you take for gun safety?
Drazan: The Second Amendment is law. We have universal background checks and safeguards.
Kotek: The priority for the governor is to keep people safe. My opponents have voted against background checks.
Johnson: I’m a responsible gun owner. Raise the age for certain weapons from 18 to 21.
Q: High tech is a big player. Why is Oregon missing out on such growth, with that big Intel plant placed in Ohio?
Kotek: Expand high tech and broadband. I have a personal relationship with the Intel CEO.
Johnson: I talked with Intel executives, who said, “Answer the damn phone.” There were warning signs.
Drazan: We have some of the worst tax laws in the United States. Oregon is stronger when business is better.
Resources
Herbert Swett is a correspondent for The Chronicle.
