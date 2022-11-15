Re-Elected

Rick Scholl has been re-elected as St. Helens Mayor.

“I am humbled by the turnout, and I want to thank the citizens of St. Helens for voting me into another term,” St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl told The Chronicle following the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. “I’d like to attribute the win to the collaborative effort with the entire city council in moving the city forward.”

Scholl said the city’s top priority is finding a new finance director. The effort follows the separation from city service of former finance director Matt Brown.

“Finances are our key and the framework of our city budget,” Scholl said.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.