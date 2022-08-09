Voters in St. Helens will have two candidates to choose from as of Aug. 8, when it comes to who to select for city mayor.
Both Incumbent Mayor Rick Scholl and city councilor Stephen Topaz have filed to run for mayor in the November General Election.
“I want to get the city moving forward,” Topaz told The Chronicle. “Doing the same thing isn’t cutting it. The world around us is changing.”
Topaz said the city government lacks transparency.
“We really don’t communicate what we know to the community,” he said. “And we have too many people who think they know everything, but they don’t know how to act.”
For his priorities if elected mayor, Topaz said he would work to stop a city push to develop a toxic waste dump and discontinue a marijuana grow facility.
“People don’t want to put a business near a toxic waste dump, and we need to make a clean break from the marijuana grow facility,” Topaz said.
The city should take advantage of marine works facilities and support such businesses as tug repair facilities that are established across the Columbia River from St. Helens, according to Topaz.
“We need to connect to those businesses and support companies working along the river,” he said.
Topaz also voiced concern about the condition of the St. Helens waterfront, which has been targeted by the city as a key economic development area.
“The whole riverfront is contaminated,” he said. “Boise (former St. Helens mill operator) and the Department of Environmental Quality want to cover up that property.”
When asked how he would help local businesses throughout the city, Topaz said more efforts are needed to establish vocational education at local schools to help better train potential employees.
“This will help the plain, working class people,” he said. “Those are the people that buy bread and have their hair done (in St. Helens). We have to bring in more small businesses and we need trained people for those businesses.”
Topaz said while Scholl has been a good cheerleader for the city, he lacks experience as an effective city leader.
“He could be more effective if he had a wider horizon of experience,” Topaz said. “I have more experience. I am older and have lived in a few other towns.”
But Topaz acknowledges that experience might also be a negative for his campaign for city mayor.
“Having experience in other places is a detriment to my campaign,” he said.
In the spring of 2021, Topaz was censured by the St. Helens City Council.
After an investigation into Topaz concerning allegations of behaving in an inappropriate and discriminatory manner, using derogatory and racist language, and bullying city staff, the St. Helens City Council has passed a resolution in May 2021, publicly censuring and reprimanding Topaz. The resolution applied sanctions to Topaz, restricting his access to city hall and the city’s employees.
When asked if he believed he could continue to fulfill his duties as a city councilor while following the restrictions placed by the resolution, Topaz told The Chronicle following the censorship decision, “I know I can’t do it as well as I should be, but I can still do my job. I was elected to be here four years, and that’s what I plan to do.”
Topaz said he figures he’ll likely spend about $200 on his campaign for mayor.
“I have to figure out how much the signs will cost, that will be my big thing,” he said, adding that he prefers meeting and greeting voters at various people gathering events in the community, rather than going door-to-door to reach voters.
“They are more likely to tell you what they need and that’s much better input for me seeing them at the city park or events around town,” he said.
Rick Scholl
Scholl told The Chronicle the reason he is running for reelection is because, “I told myself I’d do six to eight years (in office), and I am coming up on six. I definitely want to run because we have a lot of things underway in the city and we have some momentum going.”
The redevelopment of the city’s waterfront is critical for the economic future of St. Helens, according to Scholl.
“The waterfront development is going to be bigger that any of us,” he said. “It is something for future generations that we are going to leave a legacy behind. That’s actually really why I want to run, is to get that going.”
Scholl said the city’s efforts for changes on 1st Street and the waterfront architect landscaped walking boardwalk design will be key to the waterfront redevelopment.
“It’s going to be very impactful,” he said.
Scholl acknowledged citizens and business operators concerns about parking in the city’s Riverfront District, but said, “If you look at the new plan, parking is actually laid out very nice and we have another little area that we probably will open up for parking. We have adequate parking right now in the area. I wish people would get used to utilizing the parking lot in the area.
He added that additional efforts, such as developing a parking structure, would be up to developers.
“It costs a lot of money to develop (a parking structure),” Scholl said. “But that’s something we will definitely explore.”
In looking ahead, Scholl said as mayor he wants to continue the city’s efforts in improving the St. Helens water, storm and sewer systems, and the efforts to update the utilities master plans.
“That’s a big challenge right there,” he said. “It is disruptive when you have contractors shutting down streets or making delays, hammering the rock, because we have basalt. That’s a big one that I hear a lot about. It’s unfortunate that we are on basalt.”
The city council recently approved customer rate hikes for city water and sewer services, which Scholl said was the correct decision.
It’s not an easy decision,” he said, “but it was the right decision. To do nothing is not in my wheelhouse and it is not in the city council’s wheelhouse. We have a good council, a good balance, a good vision, and it is a good time to be mayor.”
Scholl said being mayor is rewarding.
I like to listen to the citizens, what they are struggling with and how we can help out where we can,” he said. “This is still a quaint small town. We’ve been very thoughtful in where we are going forward and in keeping that quaint feeling, but still bringing in new development that makes our town livable for everybody.”
The city’s future also depends on utilizing available industrial land, according to Scholl.
“We do have the industrial property and we do need new jobs out there,” he said. “We have land available to help balance our small-town livability.”
