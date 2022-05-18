The unofficial 2022 Oregon Primary Election results show Kelly Niles and Kellie Jo Smith leading in the race for the open Columbia County Commissioners race.
As of the final unofficial report in the May 17 election, Smith had 3,946 votes and Niles 3,353. Both candidates are expected to face off in the November General Election.
In statewide races, Brian Stout gathered 2,865 votes beating Drew Layda who had 1,619 votes in the Republican race for House District 31.
Democrat Melissa Busch will face Republican Suzanne Weber in the November General Election for Oregon Senate District 16. Both ran unopposed in the Primary Election.
Columbia County voters chose Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek and Republican Bob Ternan. Statewide, Kotek captured the Democrat nomination, while Christine Drazan leads Bob Tiernan and Stan Pulliam for the Republican nomination.
Columbia City residents have approved a five-year levy for police services. The unofficial vote tally was 533 yes and 217 no votes.
Voter turnout in Columbia County was 31.7%. Certification for the election is scheduled for June 13.
