Columbia County Sheriff's Office

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is located at 90-1 Port Avenue in St. Helens.

Voters will be asked to approve a four-year property tax that will appear on the May 16 Election ballot that would support seven new Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies

The new tax would be 29 cents per $1,000 in assessed value. A home taxed on a $400,000 assessed value would see $116 added to the home’s yearly property tax bill if the levy is approved.

What the levy would mean for public safety

