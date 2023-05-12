Six candidates, including two incumbents, are running for open positions at the Port of Columbia County in the May 16 Election. The Chronicle reached out to the candidates for their insight. The following are the candidates’ responses to our questions.
Nancy Ward Incumbent Port Position 1
Chronicle: What are the largest issues that the Port of Columbia County is facing?
Ward: Fostering and maintaining a positive and attractive environment for both business and people in the port district requires constant awareness of changes in commerce, industry, technology, and recreation. In other words, keeping up with the times is the largest issue. Although Cascades is not a port tenant, their closing in Scappoose and the reduction of their workforce in St. Helens is a loss that affects us all. We are aware how important the economic growth and stability of the Port of Columbia County is in shaping our collective future.
Chronicle: What is your top priority you hope to address if you are elected?
Ward: I will continue to advocate for new and expanding job creation at each of our properties including our four industrial parks, Scappoose Bay Marina and Scappoose Airport. We have opportunities for a light manufacturing sector to include high tech industries working with the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center (OMIC) as well as increasing our agricultural footprint to utilize the excellent soil available for farming. In order for this new growth to happen efficiently we must also work to improve the overly bureaucratic process currently required of new and expanding businesses.
Chronicle: Why did you decide to run, and what do you want voters to know about you?
Ward: I love water and nature and the ease of living that comes with being in a rural community. I decided to run because my education and business/construction background makes my skillset valuable to the mission of the port. The endorsement of my campaign by two mayors, Bob Brajcich in Clatskanie and Rick Scholl in St. Helens along with current port commissioner, Chip Bubl and former commissioner, Larry Ericksen, represents effective teamwork leading to productive outcomes for all who live, work and play in Columbia County.
Paul Langner Challenger Port Commission Position 1
Chronicle: What are the largest issues that the Port of Columbia County is facing?
Langner: The Port is trapped in the malaise of the post-COVID economy and the uncertainty of where money costs are going. Small business and big business are staying very cautious and are not actively seeking new starts and reinvestment at the rate they were in 2019. This leaves the Port in a more maintenance or caretaking role. For a healthy port, the port needs to be growing and diversifying its customer base. Healthy growth at the Port means a healthier local economy, more local jobs, more local opportunities, and more diversity in the regional tax base. The Port also struggles with exceeding long resolution of regulatory and environmental issues. Sites such as the Poleyard site off Railroad Avenue, are more than quarter of a century into ‘review and study,’ with millions spent and nothing yet accomplished. Where is the urgency?
Chronicle: What is your top priority you hope to address if you are elected?
Langner: My top priority is to audit the Port’s property portfolio and ensure that wherever possible, the asset is making the best rate of return. The rate of return is not always in dollars and cents, but also what is best for our community. Some properties may be close to ‘built-out,’ but is there adjacent property, private or public, that can be developed to create more business investment in our community? The Scappoose airport adjoins some industrial and commercial property that could be home to new investment in aerospace and high technology interests. It is time to explore through-the-fence opportunities that can bring different investments. The Port’s Columbia City site needs a hard look. The existing dock infrastructure is old and in need of upgrades. With the proper improvements, Columbia City could be a step towards greater use of the marine highway system
Chronicle: Why did you decide to run, and what do you want voters to know about you?
Langner: My family came to Columbia County 30 years ago. We found a great community that offered a pure slice of the American dream. My two daughters graduated from Rainier High School. My eldest daughter is now a teacher there. The opportunities for families to perhaps have a couple of acres, a cow or sheep or goat, a yard of chickens, and a safe place for kids to be outside, still resonates with many. I believe the Port can help bring development of true family wage jobs that can keep people in the county without a need to commute; and hopefully reverse exporting our kids once they complete their education. Perhaps I may sound too much ‘Norman Rockwell,’ but “this here is a good place.” At last Saturday’s Little League game between St Helens and Rainier, I was standing next to a gentleman I had never met. A young lady came to bat and on her second swing, connected for an inside the park home run. The young lady was the gentleman’s great granddaughter. With boasting pride and a tear in the corner of his eye, he shared he was blessed that he had four great grands playing baseball this year. Let’s keep that opportunity alive. As for public service, I have served on the City of Rainier’s Planning Commission; the Columbia County Budget Committee, ODOT Freight Advisory Board, NW Oregon Regional Solutions Team and more.
Chip Bubl Incumbent Port Position 2
Chronicle: What are the largest issues that the Port of Columbia County is facing?
Bubl: I ran and was elected to a four-year term as Port Commissioner in May 2019. Much of the negotiations with the NEXT biofuel group to build the refinery next to the Columbia River near Clatskanie were already completed before I took office. The NEXT lease was voted on two months later. I worked with the other Commissioners to upgrade the lease to provide the Port better project risk protection and to ensure that NEXT would be a “ship-in of raw materials and ship out of finished products” projects. Concerns about increased rail traffic from Rainier to Scappoose drove that compromise with NEXT. Had it not happened, the lease wouldn’t have been approved. I still voted against the lease because many performance and capacity issues were already evident. At this point, it is a waiting game to see if NEXT can engage competent partners with deep enough pockets and deep enough skills to build the facility and get it operational.
The elephant in the room is that NEXT’ s monthly lease payment represents, by far, the largest income stream to the Port. That dependence is significant and if it ends, will create some tough decisions for the Port Commissioners.
Chronicle: What is your top priority you hope to address if you are elected?
Bubl: The Port needs to do top-quality background research on our prospective clients. Some mistakes could have been avoided with deeper due diligence. Mistakes can be difficult and costly to undo. We (the Port) have hired a person that should upgrade the Port’s capacity to do the hard work of unraveling the business and technological history and capacity of clients who seek to locate on Port property. This needs to be a top priority going forward, whatever time and money it takes.
Chronicle: Why did you decide to run, and what do you want voters to know about you?
Bubl: I was born and raised in Corvallis, Oregon and have my B.S. and M.S degrees from Oregon State University. Nancy and I came to Columbia County 44 years ago when I was hired by Oregon State University to be the administrative lead and the agriculture/gardening/small farms Extension Agent in Columbia County. After the birth of our first of two children, Nancy began her 35-year teaching career with the St. Helens School District. We lived the first 10 years in Columbia City and then moved to Warren. Both sons graduated from Scappoose High School.
I decided to run in 2019 because I felt I had some technical skills that might benefit the Port as it made decisions about future projects. It is eye-opening to see what a diverse portfolio of light manufacturing businesses are on Port properties in the Columbia City to Scappoose corridor. These are providing great jobs and important skills training. We have a lot more sites that are shovel ready in South County. The Port also owns and operates the Scappoose Bay Marina, a great local recreation resource. There are also important opportunities at Port Westward in North County if we can get the right fit for that precious location.
Columbia County has a great future. The Port of Columbia County is part of that future. The opportunity to guide the Port decisions toward projects that best fit our community Is why I decided to run for re-election.
Duane Neukom Challenger Port Commission Position 2
Chronicle: What are the largest issues that the Port of Columbia County is facing?
Nuekom: The port’s infrastructure is aging and needs to be updated to meet modern standards. As an example, the Scappoose Bay marina improvement project cost is a blistering $6M for upgrades. This is in addition to the $2M dredging project for the marina. The Scappoose Bay Marina is one of the most popular tourist sites in Columbia County and these upgrades are desperately needed.
In order to address these challenges, the port should make investments in modernizing its infrastructure, creating competitive incentives for businesses, developing environmental strategies, and increasing visibility. Additionally, the port should work with local and state governments to create a comprehensive plan that addresses all these issues. This plan should include an investment in resources, (both human and financial), that will help the port to continue to thrive.
Chronicle: What is your top priority you hope to address if you are elected?
Nuekom: I will be a champion for economic development, job growth, and quality of life in the county. I will work to ensure the port provides transparent, efficient, and accountable services. I will also strive to ensure the port is a responsible steward of the environment and the quality of life of our citizens. My goal is to work collaboratively with the community, stakeholders, and other elected officials to achieve these objectives.
I want to help create a Columbia County that offers economic opportunities, jobs, and resources for its residents, while also promoting sustainability and partnership with its neighboring counties and the state.
Chronicle: Why did you decide to run, and what do you want voters to know about you?
Nuekom: I have a strong commitment to serving the community. I am passionate about making sure that our community is a safe and prosperous place to live. I have extensive experience leading cross-functional teams to develop and execute high-impact projects that drive business success. If elected, I would bring extensive knowledge of the local area and a deep understanding of the issues that are important to our community. As a Veteran and Entrepreneur, I have the experience and dedication necessary to help ensure that the voices of our community are heard. I believe in being a leader who works to ensure that everyone in our community is treated with respect and has access to the resources they need to reach their goals.
At the end of the day, I'm passionate about my work and strive to continuously improve processes, increase efficiency, and deliver results. I'm a team player and believe that collaboration is key to success.
Nick Sorber Challenger Port Position 3
What are the largest issues that the Port of Columbia County is facing?
Sorber: The biggest issue facing the Port today is that around the state we are still viewed as somewhat remote. We need to change that. We are not far from the metro area, and we also have, as I mentioned before, the river. The Port needs to be well known that we are open for business, and we are here to help your business and employees thrive in their new home in the Port district. Another challenge is to balance tourism in Scappoose Bay and other areas with the concerns of residents. Tourism may not provide a great deal of good paying jobs yet it is a great ancillary economic opportunity. With that in mind, we must always be mindful that we take into consideration the livability for our local residents in what we do. This includes not only having a beautiful place to live but an environement that local businesses thrive and our schools, cities and first responders have the resources to provide the services our citizens want and need.
Chronicle: What is your top priority you hope to address if you are elected?
Sorber: My chief priority if elected would be to work towards maximizing the use of Port properties. We have a lot of great opportunities for attracting businesses to multiple properties that provide good paying jobs to come to Columbia County. It would be crucial to work with the existing economic development organizations like Columbia Economic Team and Columbia Pacific Economic Development District and Business Oregon to help make it easy for those appropriate businesses to locate here. That would include things like improved marketing of the area, assistance with finding funding and permitting and often times even being shovel or move-in ready. This engagement should also be in collaboration with other public entities like the county, cities, and PUDs. By pooling resources, talent, and abilities we will be able to better compete in an ultra-competitive market. I also think we could do a better job of utilizing the river. We have more Columbia River frontage than anyone. I have a great deal of experience in the commerce on the river and can speak firsthand that the marine trades provide excellent jobs and is one of the most efficient methods to move goods.
Chronicle: Why did you decide to run, and what do you want voters to know about you?
Sorber: I am a lifelong resident and uniquely qualified to serve as a port commissioner. I was born and raised here and am raising my children here. This is my home and I care about my home. My career has been in the industrial marine trades as a licensed Columbia River tugboat captain. I worked my way up. I know the hard work and challenges it takes. I am now the regional representative for those trades representing the Masters, Mates & Pilots. I know how to sit at a table and negotiate, whether it is with a billion dollar company or a small shop with just a few employees. My job is literally to get to yes between these large companies and several hundred deck officers. I also draft contracts and policies for my organization. I would bring this unique experience and various skills to the Port of Columbia County to help make our county a better place to work and to live.
Greg Pettit Challenger Port Commissioner 3 Candidate
Chronicle: What are the largest issues that the Port of Columbia County is facing?
Pettit: The challenge for the Port is to use its resources including maritime, industrial, and recreational to create and sustain family wage jobs while maintaining the district’s livability and environmental assets. This can be achieved by better understanding what has been working for the port and what has not. The port owns 10 different properties and 2,400 acres. On those properties are 45 commercial/industrial tenants which provide 476 jobs, a $29 million annual labor compensation, and support direct GDP of $66 million. Most of these businesses and jobs are in the five business/industrial parks located between the airport and Columbia City. These diversified and sustainable businesses are the real successes of the port. What has not worked is spending over $75 million tax-payer dollars in the last 20 years on mainly infrastructure improvements at Port Westward that has not resulted in significant new jobs.
Chronicle: What is your top priority you hope to address if you are elected?
Pettit: I have several priorities. They are interconnected and contribute to each of their successes.
Recruit new businesses to available port properties. We can do this by being more proactive in identifying businesses we want to recruit; better marketing the advantages of locating in the port district and addressing misconceptions about our area that may be limiting prospects’ interest.
Improve transparency and citizens’ input and participation in decisions the Commission makes. Create a Stakeholder Advisory Committee like the current Budget, Marine Park, and Airport advisory committees. The Committee membership should have a broad and balanced representation from all stakeholders including environmental, business, transportation, and agricultural.
Improve coordination between the port, county, cities, and the Economic Development Team. While currently there is good coordination amongst these groups, it can be improved by formalizing the process and developing commonly agreed vision and mission statements for economic development and quality of life in the district.
Successfully develop Port Westward to create jobs and a stronger tax base for the north county while protecting livability and the area’s agricultural heritage and economy.
Use our greatest asset, the Columbia River, to develop a stronger tourism/recreation-based economy.
Chronicle: Why did you decide to run, and what do you want voters to know about you?
Pettit: First, I am running for port commissioner to continue to make Columbia County a great place to live and raise a family. To do that we need to have both family wage jobs and quality of life. The Port of Columbia County plays a critical role in producing both. It need not be a choice between the two. Secondly, I am well qualified to help the port achieve both.
I have a B.S. from PSU in biology and had a successful career in state government, becoming a Division Administrator overseeing the work of nearly 100 employees and multi-million-dollar budgets. I have served on numerous policy advisory committees at both the state and national level, including the National Governor’s Association Task Force on Non-Point Source Pollution, The Oregon Ocean Policy Advisory Committee, and Lower Columbia River Estuary Partnership Management Committee. These experiences uniquely qualify me to make complex policy decisions in full consideration of the impact and effect of those decisions on multiple stakeholder interests. I have a proven record of dedication through volunteering to our community including board member on Scappoose Bay Watershed Council, 6 years at CAT warming center, Senior Center Meals on Wheels driver, St. Helens parks clean-up and maintenance. I am a member of the Oregon Hunters Association, and the St. Helens Elks. My wife Lynne and I have lived in Columbia County for 20 years. We love to travel, hike, and enjoy the beauty of nature. I am an avid hunter and fisherman.
I am endorsed by current Port Commissioners Nancy Ward and Chip Bubl. People should vote for me because we can have both quality of life and family wage jobs. I pledge to be a steward of our tax dollars and our resources. I have a demonstrated track record of building our community, listening to, and respecting our citizens and, and the professional experience to bring common sense solutions.
Port Commission Position 3 incumbent Chris Iversion is not running for re-election.
About the Port of Columbia County
The Port of Columbia County is a special district in Columbia County, Oregon. The boundaries of the Port District span 51 miles along the Columbia River from the Clatsop County line in the northwest of Columbia County, to the Multnomah County line in the southeast, and includes the cities of Scappoose, St. Helens, Columbia City, Prescott, Rainier, and Clatskanie.
The Port was created in 1940 under Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) Chapter 777 to promote economic development opportunities in the Port District, primarily through the lease and development of industrial property. Originally called the Port of St. Helens, the Port was renamed in 2018 to be more representative of the entire district.
Today, the Port of Columbia County owns 10 different property sites and 2,400 acres, including industrial properties with excellent highway, rail, airport, and maritime access. The Port also owns and manages recreational properties at Scappoose Airport, Scappoose Bay Marine Park, and Bayport RV Park & Campground.
Voting deadline
The deadline for voting is 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Ballots must be deposited into an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day. The following drop sites will remain open until 8 p.m. on election night:
• Columbia County Courthouse
• Scappoose City Hall
• Rainier City Hall
• Clatskanie Library
• Vernonia Library
• Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD
Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day.
