Marita “Selene” Rilatos, Alfred “Buddy” Lane IV and Loraine Butler, all from Siletz, Ore., have been elected to the Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians in elections.

Siletz Tribe Election

From left to right, Alfred "Buddy" Lane IV, Loraine Butler, Delores Pigsley, Bonnie Petersen, Alfred "Bud" Lane III, Sharon Edenfield, Angela Ramirez, Frank Aspria and Selene Rilatos.

The election was conducted Saturday, Feb. 4.

Rilatos was re-elected with 345 votes, Lane was elected with 281 votes and Butler was re-elected with 259 votes. Fourteen candidates ran for the three open positions and the three who received the most votes were elected.

