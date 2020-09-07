In an effort to prevent wildfires in the Mt. Hood area Portland General Electric (PGE) is temporarily shutting off power in a high-risk fire zone.
The following is a statement from PGE posted on the utility's website Monday evening.
"We are temporarily shutting off power for customers located in the high-risk fire zone near Mt. Hood. The proactive safety outage is a last resort to help protect people, property and the environment in the face of extreme wildfire conditions and high winds forecast for the area.
We anticipate that the outage may last between 24 and 48 hours, and we’ll do our best to restore power as quickly as safety allows.
Please visit https://bit.ly/2FaYWIj for more information."
