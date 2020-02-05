St. Helens High School is pleased to announce that Amarah Comer has been selected as the Elks Teen of the Month for January.
“I’m very honored and grateful to be selected as the Elks Teen of the Month," she said. "I feel that all of my hard work has finally paid off’!
“Amarah is an exceptional senior," St. Helens High School Language Arts Teacher Kyle Brayton said. "Her reading and writing skills are some of the best I've seen in my time at St. Helens High School. She consistently submits quality work, not to mention is always willing to help others. She assisted foreign exchange students in my literature class with understanding assignments and content"
Brayton said Amarah runs many activities at the school through leadership.
"As a teacher assistant for my sophomore class, she is an excellent role model for the underclassmen," Brayton said. "Amarah's kindness and helpfulness is admirable and genuine.”
According to a release from St. Helens High School, not only is Amarah a great student and person but she is also highly involved at school with leadership and sports. Amarah is the ASB PBIS coordinator. This gives her an opportunity to work closely with both the student body at St. Helens High School and the community. She also works in the childcare at the school and participates on the golf team.
Amarah said her future plans are still up in the air. She has not decided on which college she is going to go to but would like to either be a elementary teacher or a pediatrician.
Amarah said her best quality would be her passion.
“I’m very passionate and hardworking towards my dedications and believe it has shaped my personality and how I go about my responsibilities," she said.
Amarah said she enjoys kayaking during the warm seasons and camping with her family and friends.
