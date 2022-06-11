St. Helens High School is pleased to announce that senior Emmah Durant has been selected as the Elks Teen of the Month for May.
Emmah is an outstanding student, athlete, leader, and community member. Emmah is involved in everything she can and tries to make a difference in everything she does.
Emmah is an outstanding leader and scholar in the classroom.
One of her teachers, Keith Meeuwsen, had this to say about her, “Emmah is one of those great students that work really hard, participates in discussion, listens to others, is positive, and always has a smile on her face. It is young people like her that make school a great place to be.”
Emmah is very involved in sports, school activities, and the community. She played both soccer and golf and achieved an honorable mention in soccer as a midfielder. She was class secretary, a member of the National Honor Society, and even sang in the choir. However, that was not all, she also was busy volunteering for the safe and sober party, participated in volunteer work with her church and this past year helped plan and run a summer camp for kids.
Emmah is planning on attending Brigham Young University and majoring in English. She believes her best quality is being understanding. “I always try to listen to everyone and their perspective even if I don’t necessarily agree with it. I feel like a lot of the time people get shut down really quickly, often to where they don’t feel heard, so I try to make sure I am understanding and listen to what people have to say.”
Emmah believes that everyone should get involved and be informed about our government and how it works. “We the people are the voice for change, so get involved, get informed, education is everything, and not enough people are educated about our government and how it works and how we can make a change.”
Congratulations, Emmah!
The Student of the Month is a partnership between the St. Helens Elks and St. Helens High School designed to highlight the achievements of local students.
