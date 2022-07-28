The sudden and drastic increase in unemployment claims brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic strained an antiquated unemployment system, creating financial hardships for many Oregonians whose eligible benefits were delayed several months or longer, according to an audit report released by the Oregon Secretary of State.

Employment Department Audit

The findings are outlined in the report “The Pandemic’s Effects on Oregonians Exposed Risks and Highlighted the Need to Modernize Oregon’s Unemployment Insurance System.”

“The goal of a safety net is for it to be there when you need it,” Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said. “This audit helps explain why Oregon’s unemployment insurance program failed when it was needed most and identifies actionable steps OED can take to make sure help is always available when Oregonians need it most.”

