A 25-year veteran of Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) has retired.

Retires

Lieutenant Greg Brody

According to a CRFR Facebook post, Lieutenant Greg Brody started his career Feb. 12, 1996, with what was then known as St. Helens Fire Department. After 25 years of dedicated service, Brody hung up his fire helmet, with his last shift ending at the Rainier Fire station on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

"Congratulations Lieutenant Greg Brody and thank you so much for your service, you will be missed," the CRFR post reads.

