The Oregon Department of Administrative Services (DAS) today announced its plan to end reimbursement standards for remote work that were established during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reinstated policy, which comes at the direction of Gov. Tina Kotek, will end the pandemic-era practice of reimbursing employees who work remotely, including those who work out-of-state to travel to their offices in Oregon.
Under the revised policy, which returns to Oregon’s remote work guidelines pre-pandemic, state employees will continue to be allowed to work remotely as approved by their agencies. However, remote employees will no longer be reimbursed for commuting to the office.
