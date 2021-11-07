The City of St. Helens is currently taking applications from interested persons in the community who would like to volunteer to serve on the St. Helens Budget Committee. Terms are for three years. The committee is composed of the five city council members and five appointed city residents.
The city’s fiscal year starts on July 1 and ends on June 30. The budget preparation for a new fiscal year usually occurs over a five-month period prior to the July 1 start of the new fiscal year. Generally, the St. Helens Budget Committee has a kickoff meeting in March for orientation of the budget process, followed typically by one - three meetings to hear the budget presentation. The budget process culminates with the final budget adoption in mid-June by city council.
The committee is governed by state and federal financing laws of accountability. Please visit the city’s website at www.sthelensoregon.gov and click on Your Government then Boards & Commissions, Budget Committee, and you will be taken to the webpage that lists the current membership information.
The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
If you are interested in volunteering your time to serve on the Budget Committee, please visit https://www.sthelensoregon.gov/forms to download a Boards and Commissions Application. Print and complete the form and return it to City Hall, Attn: Kathy Payne, 265 Strand Street, St. Helens, OR 97051. If you have any questions or would like an application mailed/emailed to you, please contact Kathy Payne, City Recorder at kpayne@sthelensoregon.gov or by calling 503-366-8217.
