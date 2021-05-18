Summer 2020 was largely devoid of summer camps due to COVID-19, but this year, camps are making a comeback.
With children over the age of 12 now eligible for vaccination for COVID-19 and national restrictions easing up, summer camp directors are feeling optimistic.
In Columbia County, the City of St. Helens Parks and Recreation Department and Creekside Junior Academy (CJA) are two local agencies offering the summer camps.
CJA in St. Helens, for ages three to six, will be offering summer camps during July and August. Creekside didn’t run any of their summer camp programs last year, due to COVID-19 concerns. The school was also closed until January, when they reopened. But this year, they will run four different camps with safety measures in place.
“At this time, staff and students are required to wear face coverings,” CJA Director Jen Morse said. “We take temp checks at the door and maintain a tracking system. We sanitize regularly and have reduced our class sizes significantly. We are maintaining stable and separate cohorts with strict cleaning procedures between groups.”
Morse said as summer camps return, so will normalcy for children.
“Camps help children develop important social, emotional and cognitive skills," she said. "They allow children to make new friends and explore new areas of interest in a fun, nurturing, and safe environment."
St. Helens Parks and Recreation Manager Shanna Duggan said the pandemic also impacted the city's efforts to conduct its regular summer camps.
"COVID impacted the summer camp industry pretty significantly, if camps weren’t in the position to modify to all of the guidelines because of several factors they did not operate," Duggan said. "I know for our particular staffing we went from one full time and seven part time staff to one full time staff, because of our programs which pay for our seasonal help couldn’t operate."
Duggan said the city's parks and rec summer camps this year will be downsized for smaller numbers compared to the 2019 season.
"We want to make sure we are giving the best experience possible for the youth, providing opportunities to connect and play while still ensuring to follow the guidelines in place and not overwhelm our small staff," she said.
That may include not providing field trips but instead bringing the experience to the children.
"We also will be integrating more social emotional learning into our programs as we have all experienced a disconnect and we believe mental health has suffered," she said.
Duggan said the idea is to create programs youth want to come to and find them to be safe experiences that they can bring home their learning to their families.
"I am a firm believer that play is so important for any human to thrive," she said. "The pandemic has not allowed us to do a lot of that and with summer camps we can bring structured and unstructured play back.”
According to Duggan, connecting kids with safe adults outside of their family is also important for growth and mental health.
"We have many partners that are ready to step up to the challenge and make this a summer to remember," she said. "Though this summer will look a little different, City of St Helens Parks and Recreation is prepared to help make it one to remember."
“We know there has been a lot of change and uncertainty this year, and we are grateful for the public's patience and continued support," Duggan said.
St. Helens Parks and Rec will be offering a variety of summer camps that align with the Oregon Health Authority’s Summer Day Camp Guidelines, according to Duggan.
The St. Helens Parks and Recreation summer camps include:
Secret Agent Lab, July 5-9, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., $150 for residents and $175 non-residents, Incoming 2nd-6th grades. The camp is designed to help children sharpen special operative skills as they learn about the secret world of espionage.
Junior Science Explorers, Aug. 2-6, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., $150 for residents and $175 for non-residents, Incoming K-2nd grades. Children will learn the parts of an insect as well as how they defend themselves.
Garden Sprouts Camp, June 21-25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $125 for residents and $150 for non-residents, Ages 6-9 years old Children will explore the wonderful life in the gardens. Learn about bugs and birds, and what makes a garden grow. Plant seeds and harvest flower bouquets. Plus singing, storytelling, and garden crafts.
Let's Get Cooking Camp, Aug. 9-13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $125 for residents and $150 for non-residents, Ages 8-12 years old. This week-long camp helps campers learn how to use standard and metric measurements and how to prepare different dishes from scratch.
Camp REC, July 6-9, July 12-15, July 19-22, July 26-29, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., $65 per week for residents and $85 non-residents, Incoming 1st grade to 5th grade.
This camp coincides with the St. Helens School District Summer Academy. Summer Academy will be conducted through the St. Helens School District in the mornings before camp. Parents need to sign up children separately through the school district. Contact Jennifer Bartocci 503-366-7227 or jenniferb@sthelens.k12.or.us with questions and sign up information.
Registration for the camps is available on the city’s parks and recreation website.
The four Creekside Junior Academy camps include:
Barnyard Palooza, July 26-30, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1 p.m.-4 p.m., $150. Children will learn about the care and keeping of chickens, bunnies, goats and more. The camp provides hands-on learning experiences with art projects, scientific exploration, and discovery and of course, observation and hands-on practice handling and caring for adorable critters.
Jungle Jamboree, August 4-6, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1 p.m.-4 p.m., $90. Children can become King or Queen of the jungle, track down animals and boogie down to a jungle jingle at this year’s jamboree. Children will learn to walk like a monkey, swim like a fish and run like a cheetah during the week of jungle activities. This jungle-riffic camp will include music and movement, jungle games, crafts, and snacks.
Magical Unicorns, August 11-4, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1 p.m.-4 p.m., $90
“Come join us for 3 days of magical and mystical unicorn bliss! Campers will express their creativity with daily glitter-filled crafts, refuel with yummy snacks, and build lasting friendships with other unicorn lovers.”
Preschool Prep course August 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. or 12 p.m.-2 p.m. $99
This two-week class is a crash course into preschool. During the session, children will practice classroom and circle time behavior; practice transitioning through learning centers including arts and crafts, sensory exploration, math or literacy games, science experimentation and more. Students will have time for free play to work on problem solving with peers, singing and dancing. Space is limited.
For more information, contact the City of St. Helens Parks and Recreation Department at 503-397-6272. To reach Creekside Junior Academy, call 503-397-5900.
