Fire crews rushed to the Teevin Brothers log yard in the 29000 block of Dike Road Monday evening to a report of a fire.
According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue, at 6:41 p.m. Rainier firefighters were dispatched to a report of equipment on fire next to the railroad tracks at the Teevin Brothers log yard. The first engine crew leaving the Rainier station could see flames as they turned on to Highway 30 heading towards the blaze.
On arrival they found a Cat 325D log loader with flames and smoke pouring from the engine compartment. Fire crews used a hose line to begin extinguishing the blaze.
CRFR officials said the fire was difficult for crews to extinguish due to the amount of diesel fuel and hydraulic oil in the large piece of equipment that continued to reignite on the hot metal. The machine was not in use at the time of the fire but had been used that day for daily operations.
No one was hurt during the incident, according to investigators.
An engine, water tender, rescue and chief responded with eight career and volunteer firefighters. Crews were on scene for about 90 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
