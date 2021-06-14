Members of the St. Helens Kiwanis Club have presented the club's Everyday Hero Award to Josh Poling and his staff at St. Helens Market Fresh.
Polling and his staff were selected for their efforts during the COVID-19 crisis and their participation in the 2020 Holiday Hope meals program.
The Kiwanis Holiday Hope program distributes food baskets to needy families in Columbia County in conjunction with Toy N Joy. COVID-19 restrictions made 2020 particularly difficult according to Kiwanis president Jay Tappan, who said Poling stepped in and coordinated distribution of the baskets to selected families.
Poling is General Manager of Kirby Co., which operates several Market Fresh Stores in Oregon and Washington. Scott Simpson is manager of the St. Helens store.
"This (award) goes to everyone because they all helped," Poling said after receiving the award. "The staff did phenomenal."
The Kiwanis conducted the Everyday Hero Award presentation Monday, June 14.
"The St. Helens Kiwanis has restarted the award because we wanted to acknowledge members of our community whose contributions go unrewarded and sometimes unacknowledged," Kiwanis member Don Patterson said.
St. Helens Kiwanis conducts several fundraising events throughout the year to fund community benefits, such as Holiday Hope.
