The St. Helens City Council has approved the purchase of the former First Missionary Baptist Church at 2625 Gable Road.
City officials said the property will be to expand the St. Helens recreation program and bring additional recreation opportunities to the community.
History
The City of St. Helens Recreation Program was established in 2018 in partnership with the St. Helens School District to create a centralized program where a wide range of free or low-cost activities could be offered to the community.
The program is the only recreation department in Columbia County and provides activities for all age ranges, emphasizing inclusion of the whole community.
According to city officials, the purchase of the Gable Road property creates unique opportunities for the program. The building is located close to the St. Helens High School and within easy walking distance of several residential subdivisions and apartment complexes.
Safe, easier access
With new sidewalk and road improvements on Gable Road and additional improvements planned to create connection and safer passage to McBride Elementary School, the location will offer safer and easier access to recreation opportunities for many community members.
The proximity to the high school also allows the recreation program to better utilize the school’s new fields and other facilities to host additional classes, family events, sports tournaments, equipment rental, and more.
“The building’s proximity to the St. Helens High School and the additional resources that brings to the Recreation Program was a key element in our decision making,” St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl said.
Scholl said the city has built a strong partnership with the school district through the recreation program.
"With access to the school’s new ball fields, sports facilities, and classrooms, the Gable Road property will greatly increase the recreation program’s benefits to the community." he said. "This location will be an essential element to the long-term success of the program.”
St. Helens School District Superintendent Scot Stockwell said the building purchase is an excellent example of the St. Helens community leveraging its resources.
“As the recreation opportunities increase, the city and school district will share facilities, saving taxpayer money,” Stockwell said.
Stockwell said the proximity of the new facility will increase access to using the district's high school fields and classrooms after hours and in the summer when they are not in use.
"Students will be able to walk from the high school to the recreation center to participate in programs or help support programs and mentor younger children," Stockwell said. "It’s a tremendous opportunity to open access to our high school. Our dream is that through park and recreation programs, both children and adults will have access to state-of-the-art fields and facilities made possible by the investment our community made with passing a school construction bond.”
What is inside
City officials said the interior of the Gable Road building includes dedicated office space for recreation staff, a full-size kitchen to expand the types of activities the program can offer, dedicated classroom space so multiple activities can occur at the same time, and potential space to host community partners.
“I’m excited for what this purchase means for the Recreation Program and our community,” St. Helens Recreation Manager Shanna Duggan said. “We can now bring expanded activities to a new area of St. Helens. This means more opportunities for everyone in our community to connect and engage in meaningful ways. A strong recreation program helps build a strong community.”
The city will continue to use its current recreation center at 1810 Old Portland Road for recreation events. With the purchase of the Gable Road property, the Old Portland Road location will also be utilized for specialized programming and partnerships with community organizations. Additional community rental opportunities will also be available.
How it will be funded
The city will use a combination of general funds, enterprise funds and reserve funds cover the $800,000 purchase of the Gable Road property. The sale is expected to be complete by the fall of 2021.
To learn more about the St. Helens Recreation Program and find out how you can participate in upcoming activities, visit www.sthelensoregon.gov/parksrec.
