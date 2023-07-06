The City of St. Helens has been awarded a $32,875 grant through the Oregon Parks and Recreation’s Veterans Memorial Grant Program.

The grant will be used to expand the existing McCormick Park Veterans Memorial in St. Helens.

Veterans Memorial

The Veterans Memorial is located in McCormick Park at 75 S 18th Street in St. Helens.
The current Memorial honors Columbia County veterans from World War I, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, and current conflicts in the Middle East.

The grant will help fund an approximately 300-square-foot expansion to the Memorial, adding seven illuminated monuments with flags to honor the seven branches of the United States Armed Forces. The expansion will also include an ADA-accessible concrete walkway leading to the new monuments. Construction is anticipated to take approximately three months to complete and should be finished in time for the Memorial to host the 2023 Veterans Day ceremony.

