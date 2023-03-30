The city of St. Helens is adjusting the planned Riverwalk Project Phase I and the Streets and Utilities Extension Project to update designs for the Columbia View Park Amphitheater and a new gateway project at South 1st Street and St. Helens Street, respectively.
Columbia View Park Amphitheater
Under Phase I of the Riverwalk Project, the city entered an agreement with Mayer/Reed in March of 2021. Mayer/Reed is a Portland-based landscape architecture firm, and under the 2021 agreement, the council tasked that firm with providing the following services:
• To prepare full plans, specifications, estimates, permitting, and bid assistance for the Riverwalk Project Phase I and the Columbia View Park Amphitheater.
• Prepare plans, specifications, and estimates for Riverwalk Project Phase II at 30 percent design.
• Bid assistance and construction management services for Riverwalk Project Phase I and Columbia View Park Amphitheater.
An amendment to the agreement was decided in the March 15 regular council session to confirm that the new stage placement is correct in Columbia View Park as part of the Riverwalk Project Phase I work. The estimated cost for the additional services was $7,150. Mayer/Reed recently provided the council with the rendering.
The city council has received the project rendering.
“The purpose of the rendering was to create an updated visual image of what the new stage would look like in its proposed location. St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King said. “We want to ensure that the location meets the needs of our growing community.”
The scope of work in the Mayer/Reed agreement from March 15 included the following:
• Visiting the site and staking stage location based on 90% design plans.
• Taking site photography to be used as a basis for a “before” and “after” rendering, with a focus on the change to the stage location relative to the amphitheater seating.
• Creating a 3D site model that includes the stage, dance floor, berm, and Riverwalk railing. Align the model with site photos to show the proposed design in perspective.
• Photorendering a model with material colors and textures. The rendering style will match renderings created for Dec. 2021 Riverwalk public open house.
“The design was created to accommodate a larger audience, include a hard surface dance floor and storage structure for equipment, and retain views of the river,” King said. “The intimacy provided by the two-seat walls for small events balances with the need for additional capacity during large events.”
After reviewing the new design, the project will move into final construction documents in anticipation of bidding on the project this spring, with construction to begin after the 2023 13 Nights on the River concert series concludes, King said.
“City staff is currently gathering feedback from the city council, planning commission, and parks and trails commission about the rendering. The city council will discuss the project at its April 5 meeting,” King said.
Gate Project
In the same March 15 council meeting, the City Council approved an agreement with Lower Columbia Engineering, LLC, to design a gateway arch feature at South 1st Street and St. Helens Street.
“No date is set yet to review proposed designs, but the proposal will be reviewed during a public meeting, and community feedback will be taken as part of the design process,” King said. “Through the design process, the city will engage with a stakeholder group for design feedback from a wide range of community members.”
Construction of the gateway feature is part of the Streets and Utilities Extension Project which includes improvements to the South 1st Street and St. Helens Street intersection, including underground electrical utilities to illuminate a future gateway feature, King said. The gateway arch is meant to mark the significance of the riverfront district.
“It will be a gateway feature; we hope it signals to anybody coming into the area that they are entering a space that’s specifically special,” King said.
Lower Columbia Engineering has estimated the scope of work to cost $12,000 to $18,000, with billing being charged on a “time and materials basis,” according to the personal services agreement.
The scope of work includes:
• Site-visit, information gathering, and review of all existing plans for the area in order to fully understand the atmosphere of the improved downtown area.
• Up to four design meetings with the city’s Gateway Arch Committee. This will likely include a kickoff meeting, 30% design review meeting, 90% design review meeting, and a pre-construction meeting that includes the selected contractor.
• Development of 30% design plans for Gateway Arch and Sign.
• Development of 60% plans that address review comments and discussion at the 30% design meeting.
• Perform structural engineering that includes wind, seismic, and gravity load analysis based on the Oregon Structural Specialty Code and an overall code summary that includes review and compliance with the St. Helens Municipal Code.
• Development of 90% design plans and updated cost estimates based on engineering analysis and any additional input from the team.
• Develop artistic rendering of the proposed design.
• Provide review and administrative assistance with the city’s bidding and contractor selection process.
• Provide one-round of value-engineering adjustments, if necessary, once actual pricing is received from the fabrication and installation team to ensure the project can be installed on budget.
• Develop Final design documents for permit approval.
• Provide basic construction administration assistance and documentation. This will include any necessary inspections/engineering observations and developing As-built plans.
While there is no concrete date for its completion, it is anticipated to be completed by September 2024 to coincide with the conclusion of the Streets and Utilities Extension Project Phase I, according to King.
