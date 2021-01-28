The Port of Columbia County's expansion proposal for Port Westward at Clatskanie continues to trigger both community support and opposition.
Port Westward has direct access to the 43-foot navigation channel in the Columbia River. The 837-acre expansion area at Port Westward will address the need, both at the local and state level, for industrial land, according to a statement from the Columbia County Board of Commissioners in May 2019.
That statement followed the Oregon Court of Appeals ruling, upholding the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) decision on the Port Westward rezone, rejecting the contention by the environmental group, Columbia Riverkeeper, that the LUBA decision to uphold Columbia County’s alternative sites analysis was “unlawful in substance."
Port Director Doug Hayes said in 2018 that the rezone generated economic development interest and that multiple companies had shown interest in investing at Port Westward, with the potential for creating hundreds of jobs.
But some adjacent property owners have maintained that the rezone and expansion would threaten water quality, essential to area farming.
“Our priority is to protect area water quality, which is vital to our blueberry farm and essential to the entire community, both now and in the future," Hopville Farms owner Jim Hoffmann said during the debate over the expansion in March 2018.
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners received the port's revised application this past summer. The staff report was made available Nov. 10.
As the county works to balance compatibility with surrounding properties, Columbia County Land Development Service Director Karen Schmirke said the purpose of the remand review is for the county to adopt more adequate findings, supported by substantial evidence, regarding the compliance with state requirements.
What is happening now
The open comment period to submit written evidence, arguments and testimony that began on Nov. 17 was extended to Jan. 27. Interested parties may submit written evidence, arguments and testimony in rebuttal of evidence received during the open comment period beginning Jan. 28 and submitted no later than Feb. 17.
Unless waived by the applicant, the applicant shall have until March 3 to submit final written arguments, according to Schmirke, who added that the county commissioners could make a decision about the port expansion this coming spring.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, opponents of the Port Westward expansion, Columbia River Keepers and 1000 Friends of Oregon, released the following statement.
Over 1,000 people weighed in urging Columbia County Commissioners to deny a proposal to rezone a large swath of sensitive, low-lying farmland and wetlands near Clatskanie along the Columbia River.
Proposed as a potential energy hub, the site has seen a decade of attempts to industrialize a sensitive tract of low-lying, diked farmlands and wetlands into a mix of fracked gas-to-methanol refinery, oil-train terminal, and coal-terminal developments.
In its current proposal, the Port of Columbia wants to convert 837 acres of high-value farmland for heavy industry development, a change that would establish a new potential source of pollution on par with the Port of Vancouver at a critical bend in the Lower Columbia River. The site could be used to establish a major fracked gas-to-methanol refinery, similar to the one just denied by Washington state.
“It is past time for the Port to throw in the towel on a mega industrialization proposal that can’t pass legal muster,” Columbia Riverkeeper Legal and Program Director Lauren Goldberg said “People value thriving farmland, strong salmon runs, and clean water. That’s why this is the wrong place to pave over top-notch farmland to create an industrial port on par with some of the largest on the West Coast.”
"The pandemic has reinforced the importance of our essential farm economy," 1000 Friends of Oregon Working Lands Engagement Coordinator Jasmine Zimmer-Stucky said. "Removing zoning protections for over 800 acres of primarily high-value farmland is no way to thank farmers for their ongoing contributions to our state or to help new and beginning farmers gain access to farmland."
In comments to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners, local farmers, business owners, and residents urged the board to reject the Port of Columbia County’s third attempt to rezone farmland for heavy industrial development. Commenters strongly criticized the Port’s failure to consider how industrial pollution would impact nearby farms and the Columbia River.
Columbia Riverkeeper and 1000 Friends of Oregon submitted detailed comments arguing why the Port’s proposal failed to meet the minimum requirements of Oregon’s land use laws. The county board will meet to consider the issues and vote in coming months.
