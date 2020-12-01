St. Helens is taking a look at a potential broadband network partnership.
The city council approved a first step toward a potential fiber internet broadband partnership, starting with a survey to assess the city’s needs and readiness, at its Nov. 18 meeting.
Michael Curri, president of Strategic Network Group, presented the council with a plan to create a broadband network in the city, with the option of partnering with neighboring communities.
“This is more than just fast internet, fast broadband; like roads and having a good electrical grid, it’s a platform for community resilience and innovation,” Curri said.
The first step, approved by council, is for Curri to send city leaders a digital needs and readiness assessment. The assessment is essentially a 10-minute survey asking about goals for the project and identifying present issues and where the city is at with its broadband needs.
After receiving the assessment, Curri will gauge interest with his investors and set up more formal meeting with the city. The city will then decide whether it wants to continue with the project.
If the project is okayed by the council, Curri estimates it will cost around $10 million and create 50 jobs. He also estimated it will bring in about $2.76 million in increased business revenues and $308,784 in income taxes. The monthly price for the service will depend on the market and engineering costs, but Curri said the goal is $60 for 100 megabits, $80 for 500 megabits, $80 for 500 megabits and $110 for a gigabyte.
The initial build costs would not be financed by the city in full, rather Curri’s investors would front those costs. He said the communities will have some out-of-pocket costs, but said it’s less than 15% of the actual cost.
Curri said one community that his company is working with offered up to put in 35%.
“But we also understand that communities just don’t have that financing and that’s why we built this model, with COVID especially, that’s why the investors are prepared to come in with the full financing for the full network,” he said.
Curri said he is working with three financial groups that are focused on fiber and digital infrastructure. The important factor is that enough people commit to using the service that it meets the threshold decided by Curri’s company to make it financially feasible to build a network.
“Any area that is unserved, underserved or overcharged broadband is essentially not enough of a business case for the private sector providers to come in,” Curri said. “In that case, we need to pivot from what is a business case for broadband to an economic case just like we do with roads and other utilities.”
Curri likened a broadband network to roads: an essential need for the economic wellbeing and livability of a community, especially as internet has become foundational to education and businesses through the pandemic.
“Why is this important now? We’re seeing this is not just economic, but existential,” he said.
Curri’s company specializes in bringing fiber networks to cities and said that when a fiber network is created, larger internet service providers usually want to use the fiber network because of its speed and reliability. This would interrupt the monopoly of some service providers in the area and keep the wealth in the city, he said.
The city council voted unanimously to approve the first step, the digital needs and readiness assessment, but want to explore partnering with neighboring communities to extend the network to areas that are interested.
“I think that having St. Helens take the lead on this is great, but to not extend this to Deer Island, to Yankton, to rural areas of our community who are not served would be foolhardy,” Council member Ginny Carlson said. “We have to have a bigger conversation if we’re really talking about connecting our community and making everyone equal.”
Assistant City Administrator Matt Brown said that neighboring communities had been informed about the offer and potential to partner with the project, to varying levels of interest.
“We have to have a committed, engaged leadership as our first criteria. If we don’t have that, we don’t go in,” Curri said.
The initial idea, depending on interest, would be to have St. Helens be the core of the network and build out to other communities from there, he said. The build-out hinges on how many people will commit to service and make the build worth it.
“We want to get as many people connected with the broadband they need as possible,” Curri said. “On the flip side of that, though, is there’s got to be that fiduciary responsibility to the investors.”
If there is interest from the community, community leaders and investors, Curri said it could be between 18 to 24 months to have a network built out.
“We don’t want this to drag out because look at those kids that don’t have access, look at those businesses that are just struggling, or those people working, they need it now— they needed it six months ago,” he said. “We understand that critical need and we’re trying to work with communities who are ready to move forward.”
Council member Keith Locke said the city did not need this service six months ago, but needed it five years ago.
“We’re five years behind right now, council, Locke said. “So if we turn it down today, it’s going to be 10 years before you even talk about it again. So we need to get acting on this thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.