A St. Helens resident is arrested following an explosion in the 300 block of South 18th Street.
According to St. Helens Police, at approximately 9:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, St. Helens police responded to multiple reports of a loud explosion at a residence in the 300 block of South 18th Street.
When police arrived on scene, the street was filled with smoke. A resident reported that a male suspect, identified as Clinton James Allen, 41, of St. Helens, set off an explosive device in a residential front yard before being chased off the property.
St. Helens officers located Allen a short distance away and took him into custody without incident. Officers recovered a loaded .380 handgun on Allen’s person at the time of his arrest.
A detonated homemade explosive device was discovered at the scene and a second unexploded device was located. The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad was called to assist in the investigation.
Allen was lodged at Columbia County Jail on two counts of Unlawful Manufacturing of a Destructive Device, two counts of Possession of a Destructive Device, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, two counts of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Disorderly Conduct II.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming, according to police investigators.
If you have any information related to this case, you are asked to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
