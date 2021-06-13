A three month effort to collect eyeglasses for the needy has wrapped up in Columbia City. The eyeglass will soon be distributed to the needy in foreign countries, according to the St. Helens Lions Club.
"We have partnered with the Lions in the past in their efforts to collect plastic and thought this would be another good project," Columbia City Finance Clerk Kim Karber said. "Citizens here are always really good about pitching in."
Earlier this spring, a collection box was set up at Columbia City Hall for people to drop off the eyeglasses and details about the project were placed in the city's regular community newsletter.
Lions Club member Kathy Syrstad said the collected glasses will be sent to the Oregon Lion's Sight and Hearing Foundation in Portland to be sorted by type, such as sunglasses, readers, and bifocals, and then sent to Coffee Creek Correctional Center where women working in the prison's optical program clean them and check the prescription. Broken frames are used to harvest parts for making repairs.
"The glasses are then taken to countries around the world, such as Mexico and Peru, by volunteer optometrists and assistants checking patients eyes and distributing the glasses to help people who otherwise couldn't afford them,” Lions Club representative Kathy Syrstad said. "We are very grateful to these generous Columbia City ladies for helping collect over 100 pairs of glasses for us."
The Lions Club has been conducting the eyeglass project for approximately 30 years, according to Syrstad. The St. Helens Club was founded in 1955.
"This is a typical project that we conduct and it is central to our mission to help people with sight and hearing issues," she said.
Last year Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation sent glasses to 16 countries.
Anyone wanting to donate glasses can find a collection box at local optometrists' offices or contact the Lions at lbmccoy4967@gmail.com
