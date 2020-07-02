Now that Governor Kate Brown's face mask order is in effect, will you be breaking the law if you do not comply?
The Chronicle asked St. Helens Police Chief Brian Greenway if he is directing his officers to cite those not following Governor Brown's face mask order.
The following is Greenway's response.
"As Governor Kate Brown mentioned in her press briefing on Wednesday, July 1, Oregon police will not be enforcing face mask wearing rules. We will not be issuing tickets or making arrests related to the new orders.
Our officers, like the rest of law enforcement across the state, are focused on responding to essential calls for service and preventing crime before it occurs in order to ensure the safety of our community.
While we encourage the St. Helens community to follow the new rules to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, it is the responsibility of each individual and business owners to wear a mask and encourage others to do the same."
The direction from Governor Brown's office continues to emphasize education and to refer businesses and individuals who refuse to follow the face mask rules to Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) rather than law enforcement.
Businesses and individuals who wish to file a complaint are being directed to call OSHA at, toll-free, 1-800-922-2689.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.